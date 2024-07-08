What is Sobha Realty’s role in the economic growth of the UAE, and how do you see it evolving in the future?

Sobha Realty has played a pivotal role in bolstering the regional economy and we will continue our efforts to further attract new investments into Dubai, while undertaking CSR initiatives aimed at community building. A testament to this is Sobha Realty’s Chairman, Mr PNC Menon being recently awarded the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medal for Philanthropy’. Moving forward, we are committed to driving sustainable growth, consolidating UAE’s stature as a global hub for innovation, luxury and economic prosperity.

What were the critical challenges faced by Sobha Realty in its journey to success and what did these roadblocks teach you?

The real estate landscape’s vulnerability to economic fluctuations and regulatory shifts, are key deterrents to success, which can be navigated by maintaining financial prudence and a diverse realty portfolio.

To ensure superior craftsmanship, businesses should invest in new technologies while facilitating strong management practices. Organisations should nurture a loyal client base and consolidate brand trust by providing superior customer service.

What is the legacy that you hope to leave behind as the founder of a global real estate brand?