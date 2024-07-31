Integrate outdoor elements indoors

Set a soothing summer vibe by bringing the outdoors in – it’s surprisingly easy, and there are some simple ways to do it.

“Incorporating natural elements into summer home décor creates a fresh and cool atmosphere. Use materials like light wood, wicker, bamboo, and rattan in furniture and accessories,” says Marwa Dhib, Designer at Chattels & More.

When it comes to accessories, such as vases, bowls, and baskets, opt for items made from stone, clay, or natural fibres, suggests a spokesperson from IKEA. “Add small indoor water features like tabletop fountains or aquariums to bring the calming sound of water into your home.”

Warm-toned neutrals like brown, taupe, grey, and beige when paired with wooden shades create timeless appeal. “You can even mix up an urban Boho style with elements of rattan or macramé hangings for enhanced visual interest and texture in your space,” suggests Sayed Habib, Director at Danube Home.

Indoor plants are excellent for adding energy and a touch of nature. “Large potted plants can serve as focal points, while smaller pots can create trendy floral themes. Blossoming flowers in bright vases make stunning centerpieces for the dining or coffee tables, adding vibrant colours and natural beauty to your space,” Dhib adds.

Embrace the trending colours

Wondering how to infuse your space with the perfect palette to brighten your mood and create a refreshing, relaxed vibe for the summer? Incorporate cool colours like blue, in an aquatic shade, green and its various tones, and pastels for a calming effect. “You can also use vibrant shades of pink, orange, and yellow to give your space an instant upgrade, making it feel fresh and new,” says Dhib.

Warm earthy shades like muted orange, deep brown, or rusty bricks are also some of the popular choices this season. “These shades help us create a minimalistic, soft and inviting space with a bold, statement,” says Habib. “Integrate floral patterns and blushes into any palette to bring in the summer vibrancy.”

This summer, as we embrace the season’s warmth, we are seeing a shift towards minimalist designs that emphasise a strong connection with nature.

“This trend blends light colours with occasional bright accents,” points out a spokesperson from Homes r Us. “Popular choices for wall paints and wallpapers are shades of blue, green, purple, pink, orange, brown, beige, and grey. Recently, earthy tones like terracotta, forest green, cream, and ochre have also gained traction.”

Boost your mood with lighting

Thinking about how to set up lighting for summer, when it’s sunny outside and you want to create a cooler feel indoors?

“When it comes to lighting, think soft and diffused. Gentle light fixtures create a soothing atmosphere, perfect for hot summer days. Keep window treatments light to maximise natural sunlight, making your space feel bright and airy,” says Hanne Langmead, Collection Conceptualizer, THE One.

Switch to LED bulbs with a cooler colour temperature. “These bulbs emit white or bluish-white light, which can make a room feel cooler. The best way is to go for remote controlled lighting where you can choose temperature or ambiance as you like,” says the spokesperson from IKEA.

Mirrors and metallic accents can reflect light, adding a touch of brilliance while also making the room feel cooler. “As evening falls, consider the warm, inviting glow of candles or LED lanterns — they offer the perfect blend of ambience without adding extra heat,” Langmead suggests.

Select summer-friendly fabrics

When choosing fabrics for your sofas, cushions and drapes, opt for lightweight and breathable materials. These fabrics not only create a breezy indoor ambience but also effectively block out the blazing summer sun. “Fabrics with lightweight finishes and weaves are ideal for upholstery in the summer. Choosing the right tapestry and drapes is pivotal in regulating light and heat in any space during the hot summer months. Opt for any natural fibre like cotton or linen in soft whites, pastels, or light neutrals,” suggests Habib.

For an airy summer feel, you can also select sheer fabrics and experiment with textures and shades. “Combine it with blockout curtains to keep the harsh sun rays at bay when needed. You may trade your old-fashioned curtains for made-to-measure blinds and curtains to bring on the summer vibes,” he says.

Get creative with an accent wall

Stylish accent walls are a great way to bring in some colours and patterns, and change the entire look of a room with little effort.

“Paint one or two walls in a room with a bright, bold colour like coral, turquoise, or sunny yellow. This creates a focal point without overwhelming the space,” says the spokesperson from IKEA, adding, “Hang colourful artwork or prints on the walls – this can be an easy and versatile way to add a splash of colour without making permanent changes.”

Create a stylish nook for entertainment

During the hot and humid summer months, most of us prefer to stay indoors and invite friends and family over to hang out together. By prioritising a comfortable seating arrangement and incorporating a few simple touches, you can effortlessly create a cosy space in the living room for conversation, entertainment and board games.

“Transform a corner of your living or dining room into the perfect summer entertainment spot with plush armchairs or a comfy sectional sofa, surrounded by soft cushions, airy throws, and textured rugs in light, breezy colours. Add a splash of nature with some vibrant plants or fresh flowers, instantly bringing a refreshing outdoor feel indoors,” says Langmead from THE One. “Personal touches like framed photos and unique artwork will make the space uniquely yours,” she explains.

Add colour to a room with rugs

By choosing rugs and carpets in the right textures, colours, and patterns, you can easily enhance the overall look and feel of any room. It’s another quick and effective way to update and refresh your living space.

“A smooth textured cotton carpet can effortlessly infuse elegance into your room without overwhelming it. Jute, on the other hand, has a rustic appeal which complements a wide range of design styles, from coastal to bohemian,” says Asif Hasan, President, Ramsha Home.

You can opt for bright colours and playful patterns that mirror the vivacity of the season. “Think bold geometrics, tropical prints, or even abstract designs that bring dynamism into your interiors. But if you want more subdued elegance, reach for rugs with subtle stripes or organic shapes in soft pastels or crisp whites,” says Hasan.

Rug layering is another trend that has gained traction. “Pair a light, patterned rug with a neutral ground to create visual interest and for a lived-in look.”

Decorate a play corner for children

Due to the heat, we often advise children not to play outside, so it’s a good idea to design a special corner at home packed with fun activities that keep them entertained and stimulated. This corner can be a place where both parents and children can unwind and take part in activities together. It’s a great way to make the most of indoor time during summer holidays.

“Start with soft, easy-to-clean cushions and bean bags that invite everyone to relax,” says Langmead.

“Bright, colourful rugs and playful wall decals can ignite your children’s imaginations, while storage bins and shelves keep the inevitable mess at bay. Create little nooks for reading with comfy chairs and a selection of beloved books. An art station with craft supplies and a chalkboard for doodles can provide endless entertainment. Rotate in puzzles and games on a small table to keep activities fresh and engaging throughout the summer,” she says.

Select the right mattress for sound sleep

Praveen Bhatnagar, Founder Partner, ZeroG Beds & Mattress, highlights the essential factors to consider before buying a mattress:

Comfort and support: Ensure the mattress provides a balance of comfort and support. Look for options like memory foam, spring, hybrid, or latex that cater to your specific needs.

Firmness level: Select the appropriate firmness based on your body weight and sleeping position. Side sleepers may prefer softer mattresses, while back and stomach sleepers often need firmer support.

Material quality: High-quality materials enhance durability and comfort. Opt for mattresses with superior construction to avoid common issues like sagging and loss of support.

Size and customisation: Choose a mattress size that fits your bed frame and room dimensions. Brands like ZeroG Beds & Mattress offer customisation options to meet your specific requirements.