Art meets adventure

The unique Junior’s Trip at Louvre Abu Dhabi offers an exciting experience for families to spend quality time together, exploring the museum’s stunning architecture on Saadiyat Island while kayaking on the sea. This is a great way to introduce children to the world of art while engaging them in adventurous outdoor activities.

Details: Dh126/ adult and kid; minimum age: six years old; Husaak.ae/louvre-abu-dhabi

Action-packed attractions

Experience action-packed family fun at Modesh World in Dubai, celebrating Modesh’s 25th anniversary this summer. The calendar is packed with non-stop entertainment, new attractions, live shows, exciting rides, and informative workshops, making this edition the biggest and most thrilling season yet. Explore over 170 attractions, including a new inflatable park featuring nine unique experiences such as an inflatable battle zone, zip line, and obstacle course.

Details: Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 3 – 8; open daily with free entry for all, until August 18

Snowy fun in the summer

Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates offers children an exciting escape from the summer heat with winter activities, making their summer holidays truly unforgettable. The summer camp runs until August 30 and features a wide range of activities for fun and learning. Kids can enjoy snow park rides and games, learn snowsports, participate in educational penguin programmes, and go on trips to VOX Cinemas and Magic Planet. Each day at the camp brings new experiences and challenges for children to enjoy.

Details: Kids ages 4-12; summer camp packages start from Dh350; Skidxb.com

Celebrate Emirati Women’s Day

Celebrate this remarkable day on August 28 by experiencing a decadent spread of afternoon tea with special Arabian blends at the Library Lounge at Fairmont Dubai. Later, experience a Cleopatra’s Elixir spa escape to polish off the afternoon featuring a 30-minute body scrub and a 45-minute body massage at the luxurious Wellbeings Holistic Healing. The experience is curated to bring together the perfect balance of relaxation and culinary delights, making sure it’s a celebration to remember.

Details: Dh599 per person with free-flowing tea and coffee. Deal is available throughout the month of August, everyday from 2pm to 5pm at Library Lounge. For reservations (advance reservation required), WhatsApp the dining concierge on 055 550 9492

Taste the flavours of Brazil

Gather your friends and family for an authentic Churrascaria experience at Frevo, the Brazilian restaurant at Fairmont The Palm. Featuring a delightful blend of cultures and flavours, Frevo has curated a special summer menu packed with sausages, steaks and barbecued meat, carved table side in true southern Brazilian style. The menu also includes traditional desserts such as churros and flan.

Details: Tuesday to Sunday; 6pm to 11pm; from Dh345 per person; 04 457 3457; Fairmont.com/palm-dubai

Unwind in style at Raffles The Palm Dubai

Amidst the azure waters and pristine sands of Palm Jumeirah, Raffles The Palm Dubai promises an unforgettable summer escape. From signature spa treatments to delightful gastronomy journeys, a myriad of summer savings and bespoke experiences await, inspired by effortless grace and refined contemporary flair. Children will also discover endless entertainment and delight in complimentary access to the resort’s non-motorised water activities.

Raffles seaside escape

Guests indulging in a four-night stay will only pay for three, with generous 20 per cent savings on the resort’s diverse collection of culinary destinations. There is ample opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate, with complimentary access to the resort’s serene indoor swimming pool, sauna, and fitness studio, complemented by 20 per cent savings on spa treatments.

Raffles summer retreat

Residents from across the GCC looking to escape their bustling cities are invited to find serenity with a beachfront stay this summer. Guests staying for a minimum of two nights can delight in an exclusive 20 per cent off on stays, spa treatments, and culinary experiences.

Raffles suite sensations

This summer, a realm of lavish delights can be explored with a stay in one of the resort’s elegantly designed ultra-luxurious palatial suites. With exclusive access to the Raffles Club Lounge, guests can savour daily breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and aperitifs. A blissful 60-minute Balinese massage for two adults at Cinq Mondes Spa provides the ultimate relaxation.

Summer villa retreat

The scene is set with a seamless arrival at the palace in a luxury Rolls Royce or Bentley, followed by a private check-in within the comfort of one’s own spacious villa. Exclusive benefits enhance this memorable experience.

Summer VIP retreat

Guests are treated to the ultimate VIP treatment during an unforgettable summer retreat within Raffles The Palm Dubai’s elegant and palatial club rooms. Exclusive benefits encompass access to Raffles Club Lounge. A 24-hour butler service is also available for round-the-clock requests.

Raffles family getaway

Families are invited to uncover precious moments this summer with the Raffles family getaway, crafted to enchant loved ones and weave enduring memories. Guests staying for two nights can enjoy 15 per cent savings, with breakfast and dinner included and 20 per cent off F&B, while children up to 13 years old can dine complimentary.

For reservations: Call 04 248 8888 or visit Raffles.com/thepalm-dubai/

Enjoy an unforgettable summer

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, among Dubai’s most iconic city hotels, offers a series of unparalleled benefits for those wishing an unforgettable summer escape to the heart of Dubai – alongside the luxury of time to ensure an unhurried, leisurely stay.

Available from now until September 30, guests get to save up to 15 per cent on their stay, with a host of added benefits when booking for two nights or more — including priority access to the Museum of the Future, complimentary use of Wild Wadi Waterpark, private beach access and 20 per cent off spa and dining.

The best part? Guests staying in the hotel’s Club Rooms and suites enjoy daily afternoon tea, evening drinks — and are guaranteed flexible check-in and check-out to ensure these benefits are savoured, without the standard rigidity of hotel check-in and check-out times. If travelling as a family — kids can stay and dine compliments of the hotel, and make use of the hotel’s many family rooms that are available too.

The full offer includes:

• Save up to 15 per cent stays of two nights or more

• Wild Wadi Waterpark access for all guests once during your stay

• Complimentary stays and dining for children below 12 years of age

• 20 per cent savings at the spa and in selected restaurants

• Guaranteed 24-hour check-in and check-out when staying in a Club Room or suite

• Club privileges when reserving a Club Room or suite - daily breakfast, afternoon tea and evening drinks

• Relaxation by its temperature-controlled urban pool and access to a private beach

• Use of its wellness facilities

• Complimentary shuttle to Dubai International Financial Centre

• Seamless use of the Dubai Metro and priority access to the Museum of the Future

• Exclusive benefits and double points for Jumeirah One Members

The offer is valid exclusively on stays until September 30.

To book your Jumeirah Summer Escape call +971 4 330 0000 or email jetreservations@jumeirah.com

Treasured summer offers

Experience a treasured summer this season at Villa Rotana and discover serenity, thrill, gastronomy and endless exploration right from Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai through its staycation offerings. From 15 per cent off the lowest public room rate to a complimentary extra bed on all room categories for family stays, the dining offers are fantastic too. While adults get a 20 per cent discount, kids under 6 dine for free while those under 12 years get a 50 per cent discount.

The hotel also has delish F&B offers. Enjoy the Weekend Unlimited Breakfast with Pool Access as you choose from a selection of savoury dishes while enjoying complimentary pool access, all for just Dh69.

Details: For more information call 04 407 644

Staycation with a difference

Experience fun and relaxation like never before even as you enjoy 15 per cent off your stay at Jumeira Rotana. With a complimentary extra bed on all room categories for family stays, there’s also free dining for kids under 6, up to 50 per cent off for kids up to 12 years and 20 per cent off dining for adults.

Details: For more information call 04 308 4323

Ultimate staycation

Your family holiday just got more exciting. Book a stay at The H Dubai and enjoy up to 20 per cent off room rates, free breakfast, and more. Plus, make unforgettable family memories with the Kids Go Free offer where your kids get to stay and dine for free! Whether you embark on a culinary journey across the 12 superb dining venues, relax at the award-winning Santai Spa by Mandara, or unwind at the outdoor swimming pool, there’s something here for everyone. The package also includes guaranteed upgrade to the next room category, early check-in and late check-out, a Dh50 voucher at the H Bar and Dh100 voucher for Santai Spa by Mandara Spa, as well as complimentary shuttle service to Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Outlet Mall.

Details: For reservations call +971 4 501 8888