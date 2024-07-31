Capris

We’re stepping away from the micro shorts trend for a while and embracing the mid-length pants — say hello to capris. Finally, a stylish trend that you can actually wear to office.

Pajamas

If getting dressed up isn’t your thing, you’re in luck — you’re totally on trend. This summer, boxer shorts and satin shirts are just as acceptable for a night out as they are for a night in. We, for one are so ready for this.

Asymmetrical stuff

Normal tank tops? Nah, why bother? This summer, spice things up with an asymmetrical or one-shoulder top or dress. It’s the easiest way to make your outfit stand out without breaking a sweat.

Top to toe denim

The best way to rock your jeans this summer? Go all in with a denim-on-denim outfit. Top brands are nailing the look by pairing denim trousers with matching oversized shirts or jackets for that perfect co-ord effect. Trust us, it’s different.

Bermuda shorts

Bermuda shorts are getting a casual weekend makeover — just pair them with a neat top. Want something a bit flashier? Team those Bermudas with a party-ready top for effortless chic.

Nautical designs

