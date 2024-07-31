With summer in full swing, it’s hard not to get excited about everything warm and sunny. And guess what? This season’s designers have made it a breeze to stay stylish without overhauling your wardrobe. Yes, capris are cool again (just trust us), and rocking your pajamas in public? Totally on trend. For those nights out, grab a few one-shoulder tops, and don’t forget to pick up some Bermuda shorts while at it. Keep on reading to check out all the hottest trends that’ll make this summer unforgettable!
Crochet details
With summer here, it’s time to add a few crochet pieces to your wardrobe. They’re classics for a reason, and perfect for that effortless summer vibe.
Capris
We’re stepping away from the micro shorts trend for a while and embracing the mid-length pants — say hello to capris. Finally, a stylish trend that you can actually wear to office.
Pajamas
If getting dressed up isn’t your thing, you’re in luck — you’re totally on trend. This summer, boxer shorts and satin shirts are just as acceptable for a night out as they are for a night in. We, for one are so ready for this.
Asymmetrical stuff
Normal tank tops? Nah, why bother? This summer, spice things up with an asymmetrical or one-shoulder top or dress. It’s the easiest way to make your outfit stand out without breaking a sweat.
Top to toe denim
The best way to rock your jeans this summer? Go all in with a denim-on-denim outfit. Top brands are nailing the look by pairing denim trousers with matching oversized shirts or jackets for that perfect co-ord effect. Trust us, it’s different.
Bermuda shorts
Bermuda shorts are getting a casual weekend makeover — just pair them with a neat top. Want something a bit flashier? Team those Bermudas with a party-ready top for effortless chic.
Nautical designs
Nautical fashion is making a big splash this summer. Think seafaring cardigans, sailor collars, oceanic blues, and gold naval buttons. Go for classic blue stripes or a bold buoy red to sail into one of this year’s hottest summer sartorial trends. Anchor your wardrobe to our tips, and watch the happiness come in waves!