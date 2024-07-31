Snorkel around Snoopy Island

Pop on those flippers and peruse the east coast’s coral reefs with a snorkel around Snoopy Island. Famed for its rock outcrop that creates the illusion of the famous cartoon sleeping on top of his doghouse, this is a favourite location for snorkelling. If you’re lucky you will spot turtles, crabs and a kaleidoscope of colourful sea life amid the vibrant coral reef.

Observe Fujairah’s rich history

If you are a history buff, then look no further than Fujairah Fort. It is one of the oldest forts in the UAE and classed as the largest castle in Fujairah. Built way back in the 16th century, not only is the fort steeped in history but it also offers breathtaking views across Fujairah allowing visitors to observe the contrast of the old and new skyline together.

Explore the museums

Whilst you are at Fujairah Fort, pay a visit to the Fujairah Museum to learn about the local heritage and the traditional activities such as pottery, weaving and fishing. There are historic weapons, costumes and also archaeological findings from local tombs. The museum houses over 2,000 interesting artifacts that are sure to give you a history lesson.

Walk along the corniche

There is nothing more relaxing than a walk along the corniche and connect with the nature’s beauty. With its spacious walking path, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll or step onto the beach and feel the sand between your toes. When you have done enough walking, take a break at one of the seating areas to enjoy the views or let your children have fun at the playground.

A shopping extravaganza

City Center Fujairah is not to be missed as this is where you can check out IKEA’s latest exciting store concept. Spread across 2,750 square metres on one level, the brand-new store features seven room settings which tastefully reflect the local lifestyle and culture. With over 4,000 items on display, the modern store promises affordability and quality, which will no doubt inspire you for that home makeover. If you need a little direction, there are interior designers to help, along with the offer of installation services. With products available to take home immediately, there is no need to wait a moment longer for that fresh new look for the home.

Foodie treats in Fujairah

