Shahn, a leading provider of on-demand truck booking solutions, is capitalising on the rapid growth of the UAE’s logistics sector. The UAE’s economy, poised for a 4 per cent GDP growth according to the IMF, is driving demand for efficient and reliable transportation services.

As the nation strives to achieve its ambitious Dubai Vision 2030 goals, the logistics sector emerges as a key growth engine. With a projected GDP of $3 trillion by 2031 and a target of attracting over $150 billion in FDI, the UAE is positioning itself as a global logistics hub.

The transport and storage sector, expanding at an impressive 11 per cent in 2023, underscores the industry’s vitality. The government’s focus on developing logistics corridors and multimodal hubs is further accelerating growth.

Shahn’s on-demand platform directly addresses the challenges faced by businesses in this dynamic landscape. Traditional models of truck ownership or long-term leasing are often capital-intensive, operationally complex, and inflexible. Shahn offers a more efficient and cost-effective solution by providing on-demand access to a fleet of trucks.

By eliminating the need for upfront investments, maintenance costs, and manpower challenges, Shahn empowers businesses to scale their operations seamlessly. With accurate reporting and real-time visibility, customers can make informed decisions, optimise resource allocation, and potentially reduce costs by up to 40 per cent.