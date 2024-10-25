SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered cybersecurity, is set to bring together global cybersecurity experts and local thought leaders at OneConnect Dubai 2024 (October 29) at the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

In partnership with IDC and AWS, the inaugural edition of OneConnect Dubai will feature keynote sessions by industry leaders, a CISO panel discussion and several interactive discussions with professionals from across the UAE and the wider Middle East.

"We’ve built a powerful ecosystem of partners in the Middle East who are aligned with our vision and committed to delivering AI-powered cybersecurity,” said Meriam El Ouazzani, Senior Regional Director META, SentinelOne.

“Our partners are instrumental in helping thousands of customers across the region navigate an increasingly complex attack landscape, ensuring their organizations are secure and well-protected against new threats. OneConnect Dubai 2024 presents the exclusive opportunity to innovate, network, and further strengthen these partnerships that are shaping the future of cybersecurity together."

At OneConnect Dubai 2024, executive leaders from SentinelOne will present strategies and best practices for improving cybersecurity posture and operational resilience, offering attendees proven frameworks to apply within their organizations. Aleksander Milenkoski, Senior Threat Researcher at SentinelLABS, will begin the discussion on navigating emerging threats in the Middle East and examining how these risks impact organizations. This will be followed by sessions with Chris Boehm, Global Field CISO at SentinelOne, and Milad Aslaner Global Head of Product, SentinelOne.

Ezzeldin Hussein, Regional Senior Director, Solution Engineering, SentinelOne, will then lead a customer panel, sharing insights on navigating the path to cybersecurity excellence through real-world case studies.

In the afternoon, Rob Hale, Principal Security Leader for EMEA at AWS, will guide attendees on safeguarding cloud infrastructure.