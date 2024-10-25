Bold Designs That Break Tradition

Label: The Arab Crab by Gayatri Vazirani

This Diwali, fashion takes a daring turn, and designer Gayatri Vazirani is leading the charge. She’s breaking away from the norms and redefining festive wear with a fresh approach. “I want to create something that’s innovative yet still captures the essence of celebration,” she says, explaining her avant-garde take on Diwali fashion. For Vazirani, this season is about blending bold elements with tradition, offering a reflection of modern times. “Indian festivals are evolving, and so should our wardrobes,” she believes.

One key area where Vazirani is making waves is with her use of colour. She’s moving away from the typical reds and golds, instead opting for vibrant jewel tones like emerald green, cobalt blue, and deep purple, paired with striking neon accents. “Colour is all about making a statement,” she claims, and this year her collection certainly does that. The bold contrasts and unexpected pairings add a fresh vibrancy to traditional festive attire, creating standout looks for those who want to step outside the usual.

When it comes to merging global trends with Indian heritage, Vazirani strikes the perfect balance. She explains that her designs keep the essence of traditional garments intact but present them in a way that feels new and exciting. “I take classic silhouettes like the salwar kurta and reinterpret them with modern elements,” she says.

By adding asymmetrical hemlines, layering, or streetwear-inspired belts, Vazirani transforms traditional pieces into fashion-forward outfits without losing their cultural significance.

Vazirani is also experimenting with exaggerated silhouettes this Diwali. “Voluminous sleeves and cape-style dupattas will redefine how we approach festive wear,” she says. These bold, architectural shapes bring a fresh sense of drama to familiar outfits, ensuring that even simple garments feel striking and new.

Accessories, too, are getting a bold upgrade. “Oversized chokers, statement earrings, and layered necklaces will define Diwali fashion this year,” Vazirani believes. She suggests playing with materials like acrylic and mixed metals for a modern twist, while also recommending metallic belts to add flair. Her advice? “Start with one bold piece and let it be the focal point.”

The idea is to mix modern elements with traditional elegance to create a look that’s both innovative and timeless.”

Heritage with a Twist

Label: Chamee & Palak by Chamee and Palak Shah

Chamee and Palak Shah

This Diwali, it’s all about stepping up your style game, and designers Chamee and Palak Shah are here to lead the charge. Known for their bold take on tradition, the duo is shaking up festive fashion with unexpected twists that redefine the norm. “We believe in embracing tradition with a modern twist,” claims the duo, setting the tone for their Diwali 2024 collection.

Their designs blend avant-garde elements with classic silhouettes, creating an aesthetic that feels both fresh and familiar. “Our inspiration comes from the evolving spirit of festive fashion,” they explain. “People want to express their individuality while staying connected to their roots, and we’ve designed outfits that strike a balance between minimalism and standout features.”

One of the standout aspects of their collection is the unconventional colour palette. Moving away from the predictable reds and golds, Chamee and Palak are opting for vibrant neons and electric hues. “These colours exude confidence,” they assert. Mixing these bold shades with earthy tones, the designers create a striking yet wearable look. “Color has the power to transform not just a look, but also the energy and emotion of the celebration,” they believe, making their palette a key element of the collection.

When it comes to balancing global trends with Indian aesthetics, Chamee and Palak have it down to a fine art. “Our design philosophy revolves around fusing the elegance of traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary global trends,” they explain. This Diwali, their collection features structured cuts, flowy fabrics, and subtle embellishments, all while maintaining the timeless charm of Indian craftsmanship. “We want our clients to feel luxurious yet approachable, celebrating the festivities in something both familiar and new.”

This season, it’s all about the details. Statement accessories are a big focus for Chamee and Palak, with oversized earrings, bold belts, and intricately designed handbags stealing the show. “We encourage people to play with proportions,” they suggest. For clothing, unique silhouettes like capes, pre-draped sarees, and asymmetric lehengas are defining the season. “These elements add an extra layer of personality to any festive outfit,” they say, ensuring that Diwali 2024 is a celebration of both style and individuality.

Fusion with Flair

Label: DiyaRajvvir by Diya and Rajvvir Aroraa

Diya and Rajvvir Aroraa

Festive fashion doesn’t have to be predictable, and designers Diya and Rajvvir Aroraa are proving just that. Their latest collection, Sitara, is a cosmic-inspired masterpiece, bringing together bold personal expression and a radiant, unconventional aesthetic. “We’ve used silver embroidery throughout the collection because it naturally captures and reflects light, symbolising the glow and radiance of Diwali,” claims the duo.

Colour plays a pivotal role in shaping their collections, and this year, they’re experimenting with modern shades that break away from tradition. “In our recent collection Fitoor, we introduced electric blue — a modern, fresh shade that adds an edge to Indian fashion,” they explain. Their vision is to create looks that are rooted in culture while embracing contemporary trends, giving their designs a truly global appeal.

Blending traditional Indian elements with Western silhouettes is a hallmark of Diya and Rajvvir’s work. “We love merging Indian embroidery with modern cuts and fabrics to give everything a twist,” they say. Their use of shades like marsala maroon and tangerine further reflects their effort to balance Indian fashion with international influences.

When it comes to accessorizing, Divya and Rajvir believe in elevating outfits with bold, standout pieces.

“We’ve designed various necklines that pair perfectly with vintage pieces like kundan chokers, layered jewelry, and metallic neckpieces,” they explain. Statement footwear and accessories, they believe, are the finishing touches that take a festive look from beautiful to breathtaking.

Minimalist designs with intricate details

Label: Kalighata by Ritesh and Neha Kamani

Ritesh and Neha Kamani

This Diwali, it’s all about stepping out of the ordinary and into the bold, and designers Ritesh and Neha Kamani of Kalighata are making sure you do just that. “Diwali, the festival of lights and happiness, is the perfect time to showcase the newest fashion trends that blend tradition with innovation,” claims the duo, explaining their inspiration behind this year’s collection. With their signature Indo-Western fusion, they’ve created minimalist designs with intricate detailing that stay rooted in culture but with a modern flair. Whether you’re a working woman, homemaker, or student, Kalighata’s Diwali 2024 collection has something for everyone, making sure all women can curate a fashionable wardrobe with ease.

One standout feature of Kalighata’s latest collection is their fearless use of colour. “Diwali is all about vibrant hues,” they say, adding that bold colours like deep blues, greens, purples, and mustard are taking center stage this year. Their choice to incorporate colour-blocking — using contrasting hues in a single outfit — adds an unexpected twist to festive wear. “These bold shades represent the joy and celebration of the Diwali festival while making a bold fashion statement,” they believe, showing how colour can elevate the festive mood and look.

Blending traditional Indian aesthetics with global influences is at the heart of Kalighata’s design philosophy. “Modern Diwali fashion is increasingly about merging unexpected styles,” they explain. Their collection incorporates fusion silhouettes — like pairing a traditional saree with a trendy blouse — and uses fabrics like silk and brocade in updated colours. Traditional embroidery techniques such as zardozi and chikankari are applied to modern garments like jackets and skirts, creating a fresh yet culturally resonant look. The Kamanis also draw inspiration from global cultures, fusing elements from various traditions to create unique and exciting designs that appeal to a broader audience.

Accessories are another key to elevating your Diwali look. According to the designers, pairing traditional jewellery with modern outfits is essential for creating a chic festive look. “Bold statement pieces like kundan or diamond sets can add a touch of royalty,” they suggest, while other accessories like juttis, statement bags, and designer footwear complete the outfit. “This year’s Diwali fashion is all about having fun with bright colors, simple shapes, and luxurious, eco-friendly fabrics,” they conclude, encouraging people to experiment with bold new combinations.

Championing subtlety

Label: Korleh by Krishmeet Chadha

Krishmeet Chadha

Festive fashion doesn’t always need to be loud to make an impact, and Krishmeet Chadha of Korleh is proving exactly that this Diwali. In a world of bold colours and intricate designs, Chadha is championing subtlety. “This season, we’ve incorporated subtle colours, traditional cuts, and minimal embroidery to reflect a modern twist while staying rooted in heritage,” he explains. His inspiration for the collection stems from today’s men, who want to stand out without compromising on comfort.

While vibrant hues like neons and electric shades dominate the fashion scene, Chadha takes a different approach. “Creating a colour palette for Diwali depends on the mood and hour of the event,” he says. Pastels and soft ivories dominate day events, while darker, more dramatic tones take over at night. “Colour is one of the first things people notice about an outfit. It sets the tone,” Chadha believes, underscoring the importance of colour in shaping the festive mood.

Korleh’s latest collection is all about balancing global trends with traditional Indian aesthetics. “A traditional kurta paired with minimal western embroidery, or a quirky print on a traditional set, perfectly merges the best of both worlds,” Chadha says, revealing his knack for fusing unexpected styles into cohesive, stylish looks.

Accessories are also playing a key role in men’s fashion this Diwali. “Minimal fashion is always in trend,” Chadha claims, noting that even something as basic as a kurta can be elevated with the right accessories. In his collection, Chadha has added a touch of traditional Indian jewelry to western-print kurtas, proving that subtle accessorising can amp up any look. “Accessories for menswear are definitely a hit this season,” he says, encouraging men to experiment with mix-and-match styling for a fresh take on festive fashion.

Bold elements and timeless elegance

Label: Mala & Kinnary by Mala Bhayani and Kinnary Panchamia

Mala Bhayani and Kinnary Panchamia

This Diwali, it’s all about breaking the rules, and designers Mala Bhayani and Kinnary Panchamia of label Mala & Kinnary are here to make sure you do it with flair. Their collection is an exciting blend of bold elements and timeless elegance. “Our capes with different silhouettes are doing wonders!” claims Bhayani. The duo loves adding a subtle touch of glamour to their designs, offering pieces like capes that clients can reuse for smaller wedding functions. “We mix and match the cape with a crop top and drape skirt, or even pair it with a saree for an entirely new look,” she adds.

When it comes to colour, Mala & Kinnary are not holding back. Vibrant hues like apple green and electric blue are taking center stage in their collection. “We’ve used apple green with pearls in a cape saree and electric blue mirrors in other outfits,” shares Panchamia. “These colours have become real showstoppers,” she believes, proving that bold shades can transform traditional silhouettes into something fresh and exciting for the festive season.

The designers also love blending global trends with Indian aesthetics, creating a collection that resonates with today’s modern Diwali vibe. “We’re all about the globetrotter trend,” Bhayani explains. “We fuse Western silhouettes with couture Indian beadwork, creating pieces that look stunning at any world cultural event.” This balance of East meets West defines their approach, offering clients something unique and versatile.

Accessories are also key to elevating their Diwali looks. “We love capes, tassels, necklace beadwork, and beaded belts,” says Panchamia. These statement pieces add depth and texture to any outfit, giving clients the opportunity to take their festive attire to the next level. Whether it’s a draped saree with a glamorous cape or a vibrant outfit accessorised with intricate beadwork, Mala & Kinnary’s designs ensure you’ll stand out this Diwali with that perfect blend of tradition and trend.

Reimagined festive wear

Label: SA Couture by Simran Ahuja and Maneet Bhasin

Simran Ahuja and Maneet Bhasin

This Diwali, forget the usual and get ready to make a statement. Designers Simran Ahuja and Maneet Bhasin of SA Couture are turning heads with their reimagined festive wear, blending traditional silhouettes with an experimental twist. “We’ve incorporated asymmetry, exaggerated draping, and unexpected textures to take the essence of Diwali — celebration, light, and joy — but channel it through a modern lens,” says Ahuja. Their inspiration? The younger generation’s hunger for individuality, breaking away from the usual norms while staying connected to their heritage.

One of the key features of SA Couture’s latest collection is the vibrant colour palette. “Colour is such a powerful form of self-expression, especially for Diwali,” believes Bhasin. Gone are the typical reds and golds — instead, electric blues, earthy tones, and bold patterns are taking centre stage. “These hues have a magnetic energy that perfectly matches the excitement of the festival,” she adds, making colour a central force in their festive looks.

When it comes to balancing tradition with global trends, SA Couture strikes a perfect harmony. “We’ve taken inspiration from global runway trends like oversized jackets and exaggerated sleeves and applied them to traditional silhouettes,” explains Ahuja. This blend of street-style influences and classic Indian designs offers a fresh twist, giving a nod to tradition while pushing the envelope on modern fashion.

For those looking to make a bold statement this Diwali, accessories and standout silhouettes are key. “It’s all about exaggerated accessories — large statement belts, dramatic capes, and layered jewellery,” says Bhasin. Capes, in particular, have emerged as a favourite, adding a regal yet contemporary vibe to traditional wear. SA Couture’s collection also embraces structured silhouettes, like pairing a lehenga with a tailored jacket or a sari with a crop-top style blouse. Their advice for nailing the look? “Focus on one or two key statement pieces and build the outfit around them,” Bhasin suggests. Whether it’s a bold accessory or an avant-garde silhouette, this season is about making festive fashion as vibrant and unique as the celebrations themselves.

All about experimentation

Label: Sameer Patel by Sameer Patel

Sameer Patel

This Diwali, designer Sameer Patel is proving that you don’t have to break tradition to make a bold statement. “A traditional sari worn with a trendy blouse can still be daring,” he believes. Patel’s approach to festive wear is all about experimentation — blending heritage fabrics and classic silhouettes with modern elements like ruffled sleeves or long capes for women, and loose, comfortable trousers instead of fitted churidars for men. His philosophy? Balance tradition with innovation for a look that feels both familiar and fresh.

When it comes to colour, Patel doesn’t shy away from the bold. “Diwali is a time for festivity, so colour and shine are essential,” he claims. This season, he’s blending traditional silhouettes with neon colors, whether in fabric or embroidery. But while neons are in, Patel also believes there’s always room for the classics. “Golds, beiges, and ivory never go out of style for Diwali wear,” he says, showing his respect for timeless elegance.

One trend Patel is particularly excited about this season is the resurgence of co-ord sets, especially in menswear. “We’re seeing the co-ord trend still going strong,” he notes. For Diwali, Patel’s interpretation features traditional prints and fabrics with minimal embellishment, offering a modern yet culturally rooted look for men. This combination of global trend and Indian aesthetic brings an exciting new dimension to festive fashion.

Accessories also play a key role in Patel’s Diwali vision. For men, brooches are set to take the spotlight this year. “We’ll be seeing more modern, edgy designs rather than traditional motifs,” he predicts, encouraging men to incorporate this statement piece into their festive wardrobe.