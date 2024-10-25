Daiso Japan, the leading Japanese value store in the UAE, offers over 80,000 products, with 800 new items every month, starting at just Dh7.5. With over 80 stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain, Daiso Japan is your go-to for affordable products for all your needs, including a thrilling Halloween collection!
Step into the magic of Halloween at Daiso Japan, where you’ll find thousands of new spooky items to make this season unforgettable. Whether you’re looking to dress up, decorate, or host the ultimate Halloween party, Daiso Japan has everything you need—starting at just Dh7.5!
Costumes, accessories, masks, & wigs
Discover over 3,000 Halloween items! From skeletons and witches to Dracula and more, our costumes for adults and kids are perfect for any spooky celebration. Complete your look with creepy capes, witch hats, wigs, and masks to transform into your favorite Halloween character.
Pumpkins & trick-or-treat buckets
No Halloween is complete without pumpkins and buckets! Choose from a wide selection of pumpkin-themed decorations and trick-or-treat buckets in various shapes and sizes, making it extra fun for your little ones to collect their treats.
Skeletons & skulls
Bring your space to life—or death—with eerie skeletons and skulls! From hanging skeletons to standing ghouls, our collection adds a spine-chilling touch to any décor.
Spiders & spider webs
Add extra fright to your decorations with our spider-themed décor. Choose from webs, giant spiders, and mini critters to give your home or party a haunted atmosphere.
Decorations & party supplies
Throw the perfect Halloween party with themed banners, tablecloths, plates, cookie cutters, spooky mugs, and more. Complete your haunted wonderland with tombstones, standing figures, and luminous ornaments.
Life-size ghouls & witches
This year, elevate your Halloween décor with life-size ghouls, witches, and skeletons up to 180 cm tall! These spooky figures will transform any space into a haunted wonderland.
Celebrate Halloween with unbeatable value at Daiso Japan. Visit your nearest store today and explore the widest selection of costumes and décor in the UAE. Follow us on Instagram @daiso_japan_UAE for the latest updates and spooky inspiration!