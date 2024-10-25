For Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman & Managing Director of Al Adil Trading, Diwali isn’t just a festival — it’s a celebration of values, heritage, and the bonds that hold families together. As he explains, “Diwali, for me, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.” He believes that no matter where life takes you, the festival’s essence remains, rooted in the principles of family unity and gratitude.

Living abroad hasn’t dimmed the vibrancy of Diwali for Datar, who sees it as an opportunity to stay connected to his cultural roots. “We make it a point to come together, light diyas, perform Laxmi Pooja, and share festive meals,” he says, describing how his family preserves these traditions even while juggling their busy lives. The rituals aren’t just ceremonial; for him, they’re a way to instill the values of his heritage in the next generation.

When reflecting on his childhood, Datar’s face lights up with nostalgia. His most cherished Diwali memory involves the thrill of waking up early for the abhyanga snan (ritual bath), followed by wearing new clothes and eagerly bursting firecrackers with his siblings. “The house was filled with the aroma of sweets and savory snacks, and there was a sense of joy and anticipation in the air,” he recalls. These moments of joy and togetherness shaped the way he celebrates Diwali today, where he aims to recreate that same festive atmosphere for his own family.

A pivotal ritual for Datar is the Laxmi Pooja, which he describes as “not just a prayer for wealth, but a tradition that symbolises prosperity, peace, and gratitude.” This ritual, a spiritual cornerstone of his Diwali celebrations, serves as a moment of reflection for him and his family — a way to count their blessings and offer thanks to Goddess Laxmi for the year’s successes. “It’s a way of staying connected to our spiritual beliefs and the values that have guided us for generations,” Datar believes.

Over the years, the experience of Diwali has evolved for Datar, particularly living in the UAE, where the festival has transformed from an intimate family affair to a large-scale community celebration. “Now, Diwali has become not just a family celebration but also a community event,” he notes, reflecting on how the festival’s scale has expanded to include the wider Indian diaspora in the UAE. While some traditions have modernised, the core values of unity and cultural significance remain intact.