Curtin Dubai in collaboration with the Curtin Academy in Australia, has launched a development programme for its full-time faculty. The programme aims to enhance teaching practices, familiarise faculty with the latest trends and methodologies in education, and encourage interdisciplinary collaboration and research-based teaching.

Apart from conducting research into their specific areas of expertise, faculty at Curtin University Dubai also contribute to developing research into learning and teaching itself. Such research also helps raise awareness amongst educators about novel tools, technologies, and techniques that can help facilitate better student experiences.

“One of the key aims of this initiative is to provide faculty with an introduction to doing ‘Innovation in Scholarship of Learning and Teaching’ (iSoLT) based research. There is great interest in iSoLT research throughout Curtin’s Global network, as it provides an opportunity for faculty to collaborate with one another across our multiple global campuses and incorporate the latest research about teaching into their own practices,” explains Dr Bilal Siddiqi – Director Learning and Teaching, Curtin Dubai.

Through a combination of expert-led sessions, collaborative action projects, peer learning, and mentoring, the program seeks to empower faculty to innovate in their teaching approaches, conduct research into teaching and contribute positively to student learning outcomes.

Professor Rachel Sheffield and Associate Professor Ben Milbourne from the Curtin Academy will visit Curtin Dubai to conduct an intensive iSoLT hackathon with faculty. Elaborating on Curtin Academy’s role in organising the program, Professor Sheffield stated,

“Curtin Academy has been honoured to support educators in Dubai through a comprehensive series of talks focused on learning theories and pedagogical approaches. These sessions aim to empower teachers by deepening their understanding of various teaching methodologies and educational frameworks, ultimately enhancing their effectiveness in the classroom.

"Through these engagements, Curtin Academy seeks to foster a community of practice among educators, enabling them to exchange insights, refine their teaching strategies, and stay abreast of global educational trends. The initiative underscores the importance of continuous professional development and the role of evidence-based practices in elevating the quality of education. By exploring both traditional and contemporary learning theories, educators can adapt and innovate their approaches to meet the diverse needs of their students.”

Curtin Academy’s Hackathon will help Curtin Dubai faculty choose a focus area and design for their action-research projects in interdisciplinary teams. After this, the teams will work over several weeks, in collaboration with Curtin Academy mentors across the globe, to expand on their ideas. The teams will then pitch their action-projects to a panel of experts. The most impactful pitches will receive funds from the portfolio of the Deputy Vice Chancellor-Academic of Curtin University.

Siddiqi says, “Our inaugural faculty development programme is greatly strengthened by Curtin’s worldwide footprint. With help from Curtin Academy’s network of mentors and experts, and with funding from Curtin’s Teaching Excellence portfolio, we have sought to present a truly global perspective on research-based education.”