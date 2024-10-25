A new study commissioned by Johnson’s Baby called Sources of Trust in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait has found that despite the ever-growing availability of digital resources, support groups and increased access to professionals, new mothers continue to depend on and trust their family for parenting advice.

Trust in a digital age

A study of 500 new mothers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait revealed that during their child's early years (0-4), most mothers (71 per cent in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, 88 per cent in Kuwait) seek parenting guidance from family. This trend persists despite modern, readily-available resources like parenting apps and online support groups.

Interestingly, this trust in family and tradition extends beyond parenting advice to include how choices are made for baby care products. Nearly half of all mums in Saudi Arabia (41 per cent), UAE (45 per cent), and Kuwait (47 per cent) stated that they prefer using the same baby product brands they were raised with.

Rodney Smith, GCC Managing Director at Kenvue, says, “With over a century of experience, Johnson’s® Baby understands the irreplaceable role family plays in supporting parents who are newly navigating the excitement of raising a baby. Our recent study in the GCC confirms this — even in our digital age where parenting apps and online forums are just a click away, family wisdom still holds strong. It’s a testament to the region’s deep-rooted cultural values and trust in generational knowledge. In fact, 78 per cent of mothers prefer baby care brands that have been part of their family history, highlighting the enduring reliance on family traditions in caring for their babies.”

“For expatriate families or those separated from traditional support networks, Johnson’s Baby bridges this gap by embodying that same trusted, generational wisdom in our products. We're committed to being a reliable partner for parents, offering solutions that complement family advice and adapt to the evolving needs of modern families,” He added.

Balanced approach to digital support

While family advice remains central and for many, the final verdict, the study reveals that mothers leverage digital platforms for additional support. The internet serves as a supplementary source of information, with 64% of mothers in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and 68 per cent in Kuwait keen to explore online resources for parenting guidance.

However, surprisingly, despite the widespread influence of social media personalities, only a minority of new parents — 27 per cent in Saudi Arabia, 22 per cent in the UAE, and 35 per cent in Kuwait — turn to online influencers for recommendations regarding their young ones. This highlights a discerning approach toward who mothers choose to be a ‘source of trust’ when it comes to their baby’s wellbeing.

Navigating information overload

The abundance of information available presents both opportunities and challenges with mothers reporting frequently experiencing conflicting advice from various sources — 55 per cent in Kuwait, 30 per cent in the UAE, and 33 per cent in Saudi Arabia.

In response, most parents (70 per cent of mothers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait) stated they tune out the excess, trusting solely their own experiences and that of their families.

Looking ahead