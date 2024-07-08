As the Chairman and CEO of SB Group of Companies, including Teknoware ME, NETIX Ai, ODS Global, Emirates ODS, and Exenture Global, how would you define your growth story and that of your brand?

Our growth story is a testament to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Starting from a single company, we’ve expanded into various sectors like AI, automation, and smart building solutions by integrating cutting-edge technology with practical solutions. Strategic partnerships, R&D investments, and an adaptable market approach have fueled our expansion.

The UAE’s dynamic business environment has been crucial, providing the infrastructure and support for our local and international success. We pride ourselves on landmark projects like the Dubai Metro, Mecca Metro, and maintaining 99% of Emaar’s building automation systems and have completed the first phase of IoT/AI-enabled implementation on the Jumeirah Palm Islands. Additionally, our footprint in India includes prestigious projects such as the Chennai Metro and headquarters for global giants like Google, Amazon, and Apple in Mumbai.

Our brands stand for reliability, innovation, and excellence, driven by a dedicated team committed to setting new industry standards. Our success reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and the strong relationships we’ve built with our clients and partners.

How do you believe your brand has contributed to the rise of the UAE as a global economic power and how do you see it continuing to contribute to this remarkable growth story in the coming years?

Our brands have significantly contributed to the UAE’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse by driving innovation, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering technological advancements. Through landmark projects such as the Dubai Metro, Mecca Metro, and smart building solutions across Emaar properties, we have helped elevate the UAE’s reputation for cutting-edge infrastructure and smart city initiatives.

Our continuous investment in R&D and adoption of advanced technologies like AI and IoT have positioned the UAE at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. By maintaining high standards of quality and reliability, we have attracted global partnerships and investments, further cementing the UAE’s status as a hub for innovation and business excellence.

In the coming years, our brands plan to deepen their commitment to sustainability and smart solutions, contributing to the UAE’s vision for a diversified and knowledge-based economy. Our focus will be on expanding our technological capabilities, driving efficiency in urban living, and supporting the UAE’s goals for sustainable development. By continuing to deliver innovative solutions and fostering a culture of excellence, we aim to play a pivotal role in the UAE’s ongoing growth story.

What have been the main challenges you faced while building your brand, and what have been your chief takeaways from these conflicts?

Building our brands came with significant challenges. Navigating the rapidly changing technological landscape required continuous learning and substantial R&D investment. The unexpected takeover attempt of my business, despite winning a 35 million AED settlement that has yet to be received, added further complexity and tested my resilience and determination.

Venturing into new technologies brought market dynamics and performance issues, but I firmly believe perseverance leads to success. Managing diverse market regulations and cultural nuances taught us the value of local expertise and tailored solutions.

Attracting and retaining top talent in a competitive industry highlighted the importance of investing in our people and fostering an inclusive workplace. Maintaining high standards of quality and reliability while scaling operations underscored our commitment to excellence and customer-centricity.

These challenges have reinforced the importance of resilience, strategic planning, and strong client and partner relationships, turning obstacles into opportunities for growth and innovation.

What is the legacy you hope to leave behind for the future set of UAE corporate leaders, as well as for your management and staff?

I hope to leave a legacy that inspires future leaders and my team to trust in the universe and never lose hope. Embrace resilience and understand that we create our own realities through our actions and perseverance. Work with compassion, recognizing pain as a teacher and discipline as a source of happiness. Life’s challenges are best faced with hard work, leading to true fulfillment and success.