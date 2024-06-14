Magenta magic

Image Credit: Supplied

Get ready to greet Eid Al Adha in style with this magenta masterpiece from Arab Crab. Drape yourself in grace, with a burst of vibrant magenta adorned with a luscious gold border that screams opulence. But wait, there’s more — those bell flowy sleeves, swaying with every step like a rhythmic dance, add a touch of drama and flair. And let’s not forget the remarkable feature of this outfit – dhoti pants that redefine chic, blending tradition with a modern twist.

Emerald elegance

Image Credit: Supplied

Step into festive mode with a double dose of daring elegance with these ensembles from Ecstacy. A sultry dance between dark green allure and fiery copper charisma. In one corner is a kaftan fairly dripping with sophistication, its emerald hues adorned with tantalising embellishments at the waist, a nod to understated glamour. On the other side of the style spectrum, meanwhile is a skirt that comes paired with a captivating copper red top to steal the spotlight, while the majestic cloak in the same mesmerising green billows with every step, complementing the attire while commanding attention with its regal drape.

Sensational silks

Image Credit: Supplied

Set the party ablaze with a double dose of fiery glamour. The two kaftans from Ecstacy come crafted from the finest silk, drenched in a mesmerising red print that’s as bold as it is beautiful. But wait, there’s more. These kaftans aren’t just ordinary garments — they boast a ruffled pattern cascading from waist to hem, adding a touch of drama that’s sure to catch the fancy of every onlooker with their showstopper vibes. With every swish, these ensembles are sure to command attention, turning heads and igniting envy in their wake.

Forest Fantasy

Image Credit: Supplied

Prepare to be swept away into a sartorial forest dream. A divine abaya and inner dress set from Splash, swathed in shades of beige and brown, evoke a sense of flawless flair. But wait, it’s the lower half of the dress where the real magic happens — a breathtaking forest print, so vivid and lifelike it’s like wearing a masterpiece. Each leaf, each branch, delicately printed like a painting on fabric, comes together to create an enchanting tableau that’s as mesmerising as it is magnificent.

Ravishing red

Image Credit: Supplied

Paint the town red in this jaw-dropping ensemble that’s dripping with allure. A ruby red maxi dress from Splash that hugs your curves in all the right places, with a collar that exudes finesse and sleeves that cascade grandly down your arms. But it’s the silhouette that steals the show — delicately fitted on top, and then, oh-so-gloriously flaring out, commanding attention with every step. And what better way to seal the deal than with a swipe of bold, crimson red lipstick, adding an extra dose of sass and confidence to your already fierce look.

Pristine perfection

Image Credit: Supplied

Radiate pure poise in this haute couture kaftan from Taller Marmo, available at Tryano, fit for fashion royalty. Picture yourself draped in immaculate white, commanding attention with a high collared neckline that exudes refinement and grace. But it’s the cinched waist, accentuated with a sleek silver buckle, which takes this ensemble to the next level, sculpting your silhouette with an air of regal allure. This isn’t just a kaftan; it’s a statement, a proclamation of style and confidence that demands to be noticed.

Winning white

Image Credit: Supplied