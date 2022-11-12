The first panel discussion on Day One of the second edition of the Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition 2022 (GNICE) entitled, Opportunities Beyond Border: Trends in Migration, highlighted opportunities for business and skilled migration in countries like Canada, Australia and the UK. The 45-minute panel discussion witnessed a dynamic interaction between consultants and members of the audience.

The panelists turned the spotlight on a range of issues such as the key drivers for growth in this sector, top migration countries, skilled worker programmes, Express Entry methods to Canada and the ways to boost an applicant's Express Entry scores, business immigration pathways and visa categories in the UK.

The five panelists participating in the discussion were Lovedeep Singh, Partner at Ace Luxury Immigration Services Solutions, Abhishek Mahajan, Director of Fly High Abroad, Satakshi Singh, CEO, Annaka Group, Hind Mamlouk, Immigration lawyer from Taqween Consultancy and Umar Yousuf, Immigration Analyst from IMM Consultants.

Top destinations for skilled migration

The panellists agreed that at present, the top immigration destinations for business and skilled workers were Canada and Australia.

Mahajan said, "It is relatively easier to migrate to Canada for skilled workers, as Canada is experiencing an acute labour shortage. New Zealand and Australia are relatively more stringent but these nations have introduced some new business and skilled migration programmes."

Dynamic skilled worker categories for Canadian migration

Lovedeep Singh elaborated, “In Canada there are three clear segments where people can migrate – education-linked migration, skilled migration for workers in tech, hospitality, air-condition technicians etc as well as those setting up a new business or opening a branch for an already established business. Even a three-year work experience for skilled workers could help them qualify."

UK emerging as strong contender

Mamlouk highlighted that UK had also emerged as a good option. Elaborating on the categories, she said, “In the UK, there are three categories available currently for migration – the innovator visa for new business idea or innovation, the visa for start-ups and visa for those looking to expand their already established business into the UK.”

She also drew attention to an exciting new category. “In the expansion worker category programme, proficiency in English is not a pre-requisite, making it easier for migrants from South Asian countries who do not have English as their native language to migrate.”

Sync your skills with requirements of the country of your choice

Yousuf said that migration sector had grown manifold in the current times. “The sector is experiencing a dynamic shift. Countries and governments are looking for skilled people to fit in specific jobs and it would do good for people to study the requirement of those countries and tailor their qualifications for better chances."

The consultants advised the audience to study their needs, choose the region or country they need to migrate and select good lawyers or migration consultants to help in the navigation of the immigration process.