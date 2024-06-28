Infertility affects approximately one in six couples in the UAE, reflecting a global trend where 48.5 million couples experience conception challenges. Factors such as lifestyle choices and delayed childbearing contribute to this rise.

As the journey to parenthood can be emotionally and physically challenging, access to advanced reproductive technologies and specialised care is crucial. Aster Hospitals has a team of specialised doctors and staff to support you in this journey.

Navigating the journey to parenthood: Overcoming infertility

Dr Deepa Rajan, Specialist Obstetrics and Laparoscopic Gynaecology, Al Qusais highlights that the journey to parenthood can be both exciting and challenging, especially when facing infertility. The emotional and physical hurdles that couples may encounter require practical advice and support from advanced medical treatments and compassionate healthcare professionals.

She further adds by saying that from initial diagnosis to finding the right treatment plan, perseverance and the right support systems can turn the dream of parenthood into reality. Conditions causing infertility like fibroids, endometriosis, polyps, and ovarian cysts can be treated with minimally invasive procedures such as laparoscopy and hysteroscopy. Mental and emotional health plays a crucial role in this journey and so does finding tips on maintaining a positive mindset throughout the process.

Understanding infertility: Causes, diagnosis, and treatment options

Infertility affects many couples worldwide, and understanding its causes is the first step towards finding a solution says Dr Rethu C J, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. She further highlights the various factors that can lead to infertility, including age, lifestyle, and medical conditions. The importance of early diagnosis and the different diagnostic tools available, such as hormonal testing and imaging techniques.

The wide range of treatment options covers medication and lifestyle changes to advanced procedures like IVF and ICSI, and how they can help couples achieve their dream of having a baby. The latest research on infertility and innovative technologies are transforming treatment possibilities.

Hope through Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

Dr Jessica Celina Fernandes, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aster Hospital, Sharjah says Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) represents a significant advancement in infertility treatment, offering new hope to couples struggling to conceive. She explains ART encompasses a variety of methods, including In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), which have helped countless couples achieve their dream of parenthood. These advanced techniques work by aiding the fertilisation process, either by combining eggs and sperm outside the body or by injecting a single sperm directly into an egg.

Success rates of these techniques vary depending on individual circumstances, but ART provides a viable option for many facing fertility challenges. Innovations such as genetic screening and embryo freezing further enhance the chances of a successful pregnancy.

Enhancing women’s health: Preparing for pregnancy

Preparing for pregnancy involves optimising overall health to support both mother and baby explains Dr Sunitha Mary Mathew, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais. Essential steps include regular health check-ups, blood tests, and ultrasonography as per routine protocols and following a balanced diet, and physical activity.

Managing stress and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can enhance fertility and ensure a smooth pregnancy. Prioritising wellness and informed health choices create a conducive environment for conception, supporting both physical and emotional readiness for motherhood.

Comprehensive care for high-risk pregnancies

Dr Sejal Devendra Surti, Specialist Obstetrics and Laparoscopic Gynaecology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool says high-risk pregnancies require specialised care to ensure the health and safety of both mother and baby. She further adds by saying comprehensive care involves close monitoring and management of conditions that could pose risks during pregnancy. This includes frequent medical check-ups, advanced diagnostic testing, and personalised treatment plans tailored to individual needs.

Multidisciplinary teams of obstetricians, neonatologists, and other specialists collaborate to provide the best possible care. Emphasis is placed on early detection and intervention to manage complications effectively. Supportive care also addresses emotional and psychological well-being, helping expectant mothers navigate the challenges of high-risk pregnancies with confidence and peace of mind.

IVF and ICSI: Advanced solutions for conception challenges

IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) and ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection) are advanced reproductive technologies that offer hope to couples facing conception challenges explains Dr Aysha Salam, Specialist Obstetrics and Laparoscopic Gynaecology at Aster Hospital, Sharjah. These methods involve fertilising an egg outside the body and transferring the embryo to the uterus.

IVF and ICSI are particularly beneficial for those with severe male infertility, unexplained infertility, or previous unsuccessful fertility treatments. Both techniques have high success rates and are continually improving with advancements in medical technology.

Emotional resilience in the face of infertility

Dr Rabeela P V, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aster Hospital, Muhaisnah says dealing with infertility can be an emotionally difficult experience for couples, often leading to feelings of frustration, sadness, and anxiety. It is important to build emotional resilience during this challenging time by learning about strategies to manage stress, maintain a positive outlook, and seek support from partners, family, and friends.

Counselling and support groups can provide a safe space to share experiences and gain strength from others facing similar challenges. By fostering emotional resilience, couples can navigate the infertility journey with greater mental and emotional well-being.

From conception to delivery: Ensuring pregnancy well-being

Dr Lina Nammora, Specialist Obstetrics and Laparoscopic Gynaecology at Aster Hospital, Sharjah says ensuring the well-being of both mother and baby from conception to delivery is crucial for a healthy pregnancy. It involves considering the key aspects of pregnancy well-being, including regular prenatal check-ups, proper nutrition, and physical activity.

Learning about the importance of monitoring foetal development, managing pregnancy-related symptoms, and recognising potential warning signs is highly recommended. Specialists offer tips for maintaining mental and emotional health during pregnancy.

The medical team at Aster Hospitals understands the value of emotional support through counselling, support groups, and online communities. By empowering themselves with knowledge and seeking the right support, couples can approach their infertility journey with confidence, resilience, and a greater sense of control over their path to parenthood.

