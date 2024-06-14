Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts

Escape to the tranquil oasis of Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts, located within the sprawling wildlife sanctuary of Arabia’s largest reserve, and immerse yourself in the perfect blend of leisure and wildlife exploration. With a diverse array of activities and tantalising culinary experiences, this destination – comprising Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort, Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort, and Desert Islands Resort & Spa – promises a remarkable escape for the whole family to cherish. Hop onto a boat to access this wildlife reserve, where you’ll find 42 extraordinary historical sites amidst untouched environments. On June 15, enjoy a special Arabic-themed dinner at The Palm, nestled within Desert Islands Resort & Spa. The hotel offers a Mediterranean-inspired seafood night on June 16 at Desert Islands Resort & Spa, showcasing the freshest catches from the sea. Experience the vibrant rhythms of an African safari during a Boma Night at Savannah Grill and Lounge in Anantara Al Sahel Resort.

Details: Room rates start from Dh595; guests booking two or more nights at each of the properties can unlock 30 per cent off on all island activities; Anantara.com

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

How about starting your day with a cup of tea while savouring the divine moment of the sun rising over the serene sand dunes? Bab Al Shams, Dubai’s iconic desert resort, is just a hop away from the city centre, ensuring you soak in every bit of tranquility without the hassle of a long journey. Take advantage of its special offer for UAE residents and spend a blissful getaway packed with relaxation and indulgence. Begin your day with a Mediterranean breakfast at Zala, setting the perfect tone for your holiday. Indulge in thrilling desert adventures, pamper yourself with luxurious spa treatments, and unwind with poolside experiences, all complemented by decadent culinary treats.

Details: Prices start from Dh900; 04 809 6100; Babalshams.com/.

Address Sky View

For the ultimate city break, nothing can beat Address Sky View, located in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Its lucrative UAE resident offer is perfect for those planning a hassle-free break during Eid Al Adha. This offer comes with an incredible 30 per cent discount on all room types and 15 per cent discount on food and beverages throughout your stay, in addition to a complimentary buffet breakfast to start your mornings off right. Make the most out of this long weekend with guaranteed late check-out until 2pm, giving you more time to relax beside the breathtaking infinity pool on the iconic Sky Deck.

Details: stay@addresshotels.com; 04 873 8888

Fairmont The Palm

This weekend, take a break from family responsibilities and book an escape to this exquisite Arabian-style retreat. Opt for its exclusive summer romance package curated for couples seeking pampering, relaxation, and gourmet indulgence. Delight in date night and intimate experiences, featuring a 60-minute massage at Serenity Spa, a sumptuous dinner, and complimentary access to the luxurious thermal oasis all day, priced at Dh777 per person. Elevate your experience with the option to upgrade to a romantic staycation for an extended getaway.

Details: palm.dining@fairmont.com; 04 457 3457; Fairmont.com/palm-dubai

Banyan Tree Dubai

Immerse yourself in the captivating charm of Banyan Tree Dubai, where beautifully designed rooms effortlessly blend soft minimalism with local aesthetics. With world-class dining, a luxurious spa, and breathtaking sea views, every moment at Banyan Tree Dubai is a delight. Don’t miss out on its exclusive Eid staycation offer for UAE and GCC residents, offering a weekend packed with fun, relaxation, and indulgence.

Details: Stay between June 15 and 23; 04 556 6666; guestservice-dubai@banyantree.com

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Located on the picturesque Dubai Islands’ waterfront, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai offers a fusion of Thai and Arabian influences, creating an ideal setting for unforgettable family moments. From family-friendly activities to thrilling water adventures and stunning beach views, this resort has it all. Take advantage of its all-inclusive Eid Al Adha package, starting from Dh1,995, guaranteeing endless excitement and fun throughout your stay.

Details: Centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cdd; cdd@chr.co.th; 04 522 9999

The H Dubai Hotel

Whether you’re looking to explore global cuisines at its 12 superb dining venues; swim, play, or relax at the outdoor swimming pool; or simply recharge at the serene Santai Spa by Mandara, The H Dubai Hotel is a fantastic option for a city break where everyone has something to enjoy. With its Ultimate Staycation package, you can get up to 20 per cent off on room rates, free breakfast, and more. The package also includes the Kids Go Free offer, where children stay and dine for free.

Details: 04 501 8888; reservations.dubai@h-hotel.com

Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection

Opulent rooms with stunning views of Dubai Marina and the ocean, adventure and kid-friendly activities, a variety of dining options, and an array of exclusive benefits designed to enhance your stay – what more could you need for a memorable holiday? Take advantage of its offers, book a couple of nights during the weekend, and return to work next week feeling fully refreshed.

Details: 04 399 5000; rooms.controller@habtoorhospitality.com

Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island

Take advantage of the Home for Eid offer and plan a staycation at the 5-star Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Experience a perfect blend of family fun, well-being, and adventures with spacious accommodations and modern amenities.

Featuring six diverse restaurants and cafes, dedicated kids’ activities, and ample opportunities for swimming, water sports, and beach acitivities, this resort provides the perfect setting for a weekend getaway.

Details: 07 203 6655; pullmanresortalmarjanisland@accor.com

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

The iconic architectural landmark, showcasing the best of Arabic and Turkish cultures, is a great venue for an incredible staycation. Book two or more nights between June 14 and 22 to enjoy a wealth of benefits, including a 15 per cent discount on room rates, 20 per cent off on spa treatments, a delicious daily breakfast, and a vibrant Eid brunch.

Details: reservation.marina@rixos.com; 02 498 0000

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

This city hotspot offers a unique staycation offer ideal for families seeking relaxation, shopping, pampering, and fun. Enjoy up to 25 per cent savings, a Dh100 spa voucher, and a voucher booklet from Dubai Festival City Mall. Guests have access to temperature-controlled pools, including the iconic glass-bottom infinity pool suspended over the fourth floor. While parents relax, children can enjoy the fun-filled activities at Planet Trekkers Kid’s Club. Rates start from Dh580 per room per night.

Details: Dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/offers, 04 701 1111, reservation.dfc@ihg.com.

Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah

With 244 luxurious suites, penthouses and villas, diverse dining options, a private beach, and expansive gardens, this palatial hotel on Palm Jumeirah always exceeds expectations. Guests booking two or more nights enjoy 20 per cent discount on the daily flexible rate, along with a daily buffet breakfast at Brunello restaurant. Staycation guests also receive exclusive privileges, including welcome amenities, complimentary access to the Titan Kids Club and fitness centre, and the use of Kempinski bikes to explore the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Details: 04 444 2000; Kempinski.com/en/palm-jumeirah

Raffles The Palm Dubai

A stay at Raffles epitomises luxury, elegance, and refined sophistication. Offering signature spa treatments and delightful culinary treats, this luxurious resort on the Palm Jumeirah is an ideal choice for a mini break. Guests can enjoy summer savings and bespoke experiences, while children will find endless entertainment with complimentary access to non-motorised water activities like pedal boats and kayaks, ensuring memorable experiences for all.

Details: 04 248 8888; Raffles.com/thepalm-dubai/

JA The Resort

Experience the perfect blend of activities and relaxation at JA The Resort, featuring three expansive resorts: JA Lake View Hotel, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court. Enjoy a rejuvenating staycation with 40 per cent off on rooms, 20 per cent off on dining, complimentary stays for children, spa indulgences, and exciting shooting activities. Additionally, elevate your stay with early check-in and late check-out options for an unforgettable family-friendly summer retreat.

Details: Jaresortshotels.com; reservations@jaresorts.com

Al Habtoor Palace

Discover the regal opulence of Al Habtoor Palace, nestled along Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Water Canal, with its Stay Longer & Save More offer. Enjoy five nights for the price of three and get a 10 per cent off on dining at any Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection spot. Treat yourself to pampering with 25 per cent discount on select spa treatments, catch the aquatic spectacle of La Perle with special rate tickets, and enjoy complimentary shuttles to Dubai’s hotspots and beach access at affiliated hotels.

Details: Habtoorpalace.com; reservations@habtoorpalace.com

Taj Dubai

The special Eid Al Adha staycation package from the famed Indian hospitality group offers guests a luxurious and memorable escape in the heart of Dubai. Available for a minimum stay of two nights from June 14 to 18, guests can indulge in the ultimate relaxation and festive celebration with a package that includes luxurious accommodation, gourmet dining experiences, and special rates. Whether you’re planning a family getaway or a romantic retreat, the Eid Al Adha staycation package at Taj Dubai promises an unforgettable holiday filled with luxury, delicious cuisine, and exceptional service.