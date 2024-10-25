From spine-chilling Halloween parties to vibrant Diwali celebrations, indulge in a culinary journey that promises to tantalise your taste buds. Whether you’re craving eerie cocktails and haunted brunches or a festive feast filled with Indian flavours, these top dining spots offer something for everyone. Here is your guide to the best Halloween and Diwali dining experiences in the UAE this season.

HALLOWEEN

InterContinental Dubai Festival City – Anise

Experience a frightfully delightful Halloween brunch at Anise, located at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, on October 26. With eight live cooking stations serving a world of international flavours, guests are treated to creatively themed dishes and indulgent desserts. The festive atmosphere, complete with face painting, live music, and optional terrace seating, is perfect for families and friends to enjoy the cooler weather and take in the stunning views of the Dubai skyline. From spooky decor to themed culinary creations, this brunch promises a spectacular Halloween celebration.

For more information, call +971 4 701 1127

Boston Bar and Restaurant, Jumeira Rotana

Join the spine-tingling fun at Boston Bar from October 28 to November 2, where guests can enjoy delicious Halloween-themed cocktails and snacks. With a fun and vibrant atmosphere, Halloween at Boston Bar is all about good vibes, eerie drinks, and tasty bites, starting at just Dh25. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best Halloween costumes and soak in the festive decor, perfect for a casual evening with friends or a lively night out.

For more details, call +971 4 308 4323

Raffles The Palm Dubai – Sola Jazz Lounge

Celebrate Halloween at Sola Jazz Lounge from October 31 to November 2 with a spooky brunch accompanied by live music and eerie decorations. Indulge in a carefully curated menu, featuring Halloween-themed cocktails and a thrilling ambiance that promises a night of excitement.

For those looking for a more intimate setting, Piatti by the Beach offers a unique coastal Halloween feast.

Guests can enjoy Italian specialties with Halloween-themed drinks in a serene atmosphere, all set against the backdrop of breathtaking sea views.

Whether you choose Sola Jazz Lounge or Piatti, Raffles The Palm Dubai guarantees a memorable Halloween experience.

For bookings, call +971 4 248 8888 or visit https://www.raffles.com/thepalm-dubai

Asha’s – Umm Hurair, Dubai

Celebrate the Festival of Lights at Asha’s with a special Diwali menu, designed by legendary artist Asha Bhosle and the executive chef, running from October 20 to November 5. The menu includes festive delicacies like kale pakora chaat, loaded paneer tikka, and veg tawa pulao, offering a modern twist on traditional Indian dishes. For dessert, enjoy the chef special moong dal halwa to end your meal on a sweet note. The restaurant’s beautifully decorated terrace, filled with festive lights and music, enhances the celebratory mood. Whether you’re gathering with family or organising an office party, Asha’s promises an unforgettable Diwali experience.

For reservations, call +971 4 324 4100 or +971 52 990 8707, or book your table at https://eatapp.co/reserve/ashas-pyramids-at-wafi-umm-hurair

Shamiana, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

At Shamiana, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, immerse yourself in the flavours and festivities of Diwali from October 27 to November 3. The special Diwali weekend brunch brings the culinary diversity of India to your table, with dishes from regions like Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Goa. Guests can also purchase specially curated Diwali hampers, offering a 1kg assortment of Indian sweets for Dh250 or a luxurious hamper basket for Dh600. Live music, festive decorations, and a warm, celebratory ambiance make this the perfect spot to enjoy Diwali with loved ones.

For reservations, call +971 4 574 1111

Fairmont Dubai – Cin Cin

Get into the Halloween spirit at Cin Cin, where the bar transforms into a thrilling Halloween haven from October 31 to November 2. Featuring festive-themed decor and spine-tingling cocktails, guests can enjoy delicious snacks that add to the mysterious atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for a laid-back evening with friends or an eerie spot to sip on creative cocktails, Cin Cin promises a memorable experience. Don’t forget to wear your best Halloween costume to fully immerse yourself in the chilling atmosphere and enjoy an evening filled with spooky vibes.

For reservations, call +971 55 550 9492 or email dbi.fbconcierge@fairmont.com

DIWALI

Kinara by Vikas Khanna – JA The Resort, Dubai

Step into a world of vibrant colours and authentic Indian flavours at Kinara by Vikas Khanna, where Diwali is celebrated in grand style from October 30 to November 3. Guests are invited to indulge in a three-course family-style set menu, featuring a contemporary twist on regional Indian dishes. The evening is brought to life with live entertainment, henna artistry, and a themed photo booth, ensuring that every moment of the celebration is filled with joy and laughter. Whether dining in the beautifully decorated interiors or enjoying the ambiance of the terrace, Kinara offers a perfect blend of culinary artistry and festive spirit.

For bookings, call +971 4 814 5604 or email restaurant.reservation@jaresorts.com

Ewaan, Palace Downtown

An exquisite buffet awaits guests at Ewaan in Palace Downtown this Diwali from November 1-3. The menu showcases a blend of traditional Indian favourites and international dishes, including aloo tikki, paneer butter masala, dal makhni, and international delights like pan-seared sea bass and chicken tagine. The setting is made even more special with views of the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain, making it the perfect location for a festive dinner with family and friends. The vibrant buffet is priced at Dh350 per person, offering a dining experience that captures the essence of Diwali.

For reservations, call +971 4 428 7961 or email dineatpalacedowntown@palacehotels.com

Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Experience the elegance of fine dining at Varq this Diwali, where a specially curated three-course dinner awaits from October 31 to November 3. Priced at Dh295 per person, the menu features a luxurious celebration of Indian flavours, offering a sophisticated dining experience that captures the spirit of the festival. With a warm and festive ambiance, Varq is the ideal setting to celebrate new beginnings.

For bookings, call +971 4 275 4444 or email varq.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com

Palm Kitchen, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Celebrate Diwali at Palm Kitchen with a festive buffet on November 1. Priced at Dh250 per person, the buffet offers a variety of specialties and includes a welcome drink. The serene ambiance and beautiful views of the Arabian

Gulf make Palm Kitchen the perfect venue for a joyful and relaxing Diwali celebration with loved ones.

For reservations, call +971 4 275 4444

Emperor Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Enjoy an opulent Diwali-themed afternoon tea for two at the Emperor Lounge, where you can indulge in a selection of sweet and savoury treats from October 29 to November 3. Priced at Dh225 per couple, this elegant experience adds a luxurious touch to your Diwali celebrations, making it an event to remember.

For bookings, call +971 4 275 4444 or email restaurants.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Graphos Social Kitchen offers a grand buffet filled with authentic Indian dishes like tandoori meats, paneer, and freshly baked naan. Guests can also enjoy a live chaat station, traditional masala chai served from a decorated bike, and a variety of Indian-inspired beverages. The Diwali festivities are accompanied by live entertainment, special kids’ activities, and a fireworks display over Yas Bay, making it a perfect family-friendly celebration.