As industries embrace technological advancements faster than ever before and new fields emerge, universities across the globe are stepping up with unconventional degree programmes designed to prepare students for cutting-edge careers. The higher education sector in India is also rapidly adapting to meet the demands of the ever-evolving job market. Many institutions are pioneering unconventional disciplines to better align with new career opportunities and changing demands.

The government of India has delineated a clear path for the country’s institutions by introducing the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) in July 2020, a landmark initiative aimed at overhauling the country’s education system.

One of the key objectives of NEP 2020 is to make Indian higher education more inclusive, flexible, and aligned with 21st century requirements. It emphasises interdisciplinary studies, vocational education, and technological integration, among other reforms. Four years on, are these policy changes being translated into practice, and how are they influencing the overall direction of India’s higher education sector?

“The new education policy rolled out in 2020 certainly focuses on building a globally competent human resource,” says Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, the Principal Director of Symbiosis Society, and Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, Pune.

She points out how Indian higher education has evolved from its traditional roots to a system that now caters to 21st century needs. “The Indian higher education system is the second largest in the world. It has evolved into a robust and large higher education system driven by the needs of the 21st century. Some of our institutions are also ranked as world-class universities,” says Dr Yeravdekar.

“From a higher education system that focused on massification of education, the present education system focuses on skilling, employability, and developing entrepreneurial capabilities,” she adds.

Bridging skills and knowledge

While skills remain the key criteria for hiring, Sandra Vaz, Joint Course Head of Journalism & Mass Communication at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, thinks there is now a demand for critical thinkers and problem solvers more than ever before.

“Keeping these in mind, professional courses in the higher education sector have emphasised cognitive thinking and its application in designing user-friendly processes,” says Vaz. “These have either seamlessly blended with existing modules of learning or have been introduced as totally new programmes adapted to the industry they serve,” she adds.

For higher education, NEP 2020 encourages interdisciplinary studies and the introduction of new subjects. Dr Yeravdekar believes unconventional disciplines have become essential for ensuring employability in today’s job market.

“Nowadays students are interested in gaining specific skills. Therefore, new and unconventional disciplines have emerged,” she says, elaborating on how her institution is implementing these reforms. “Symbiosis International University has started courses in culinary arts to cater to the huge demand of Indian chefs, programmes in visual arts and photography, and MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship for students who want to start their own business.”

Meanwhile, Vaz stresses the importance of programmes that focus on soft skills and personal development in preparing students for the corporate world.

“The most important ones would be business communications, executive personality grooming and relationship management along with emotional management.” Pointing out that the pandemic and online schooling have hampered the development of social and communication skills, she says students, influenced by social media, have created their own echo chambers and live in filter bubbles.

“It is essential to give them softer skills training and personal empowerment programmes to make them better equipped to handle the corporate world. This will enable them to deal with the pressures of work, relationships and time management as they enter into very demanding industries,” she says.

Vaz highlights the impact of digital advancements on media education. “Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, and virtual reality have enhanced the creation, execution and delivery of media collateral. Its affordances have enabled quicker, dynamic operations in the presentation and distribution of communication information,” she says.

Education for holistic development

Even as unconventional disciplines gain popularity, both experts agree on the continued importance of liberal arts education. Dr Yeravdekar emphasises that liberal arts provide a broad foundation for holistic development. “Undergraduate education should be more of a liberal education where students get a holistic education and a strong base of knowledge is gained by the student at the UG level,” she asserts.

“Skilling is important but I am against super-specialised skilling at the undergraduate level,” she says, adding that the NEP 2020 has also prescribed liberal education as liberal arts build in citizenship qualities in students.

Vaz supports this view, highlighting the role of liberal arts in developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills. “Liberal arts education enables students to engage with broader societal issues and think critically,” she says, adding that while being skilled in a job is valuable, coupling it with knowledge in economy, polity, governance, sociology, and literary critique enables students to stand out. She also points out that in an era of information overload, engaging with the works of great thinkers provides a solid foundation of deep-seated knowledge.