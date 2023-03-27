Technology has touched every sphere of life. Today, we are in the midst of digital transformation accelerated by the global pandemic. Closer to home, the UAE is harnessing this power to become a leading hub for technology and innovation in its pursuit of economic diversification. The second-largest Arab economy, the country will likely spend $20 billion this year to be among the leaders in the region's digital economic transformation, according to IDC.

As digitization gathers pace, cybersecurity has become paramount for both governments and businesses. To discuss the security risks that come with digital transformation, the inagural GNTEC Cybersecurity Forum 2023 on June 15 by Gulf News aims to bring together influential minds, as well as stakeholders in the public and private sectors to cover critical topics and explore the latest trends that are shaping the sector. With world-class speakers from the UAE and beyond, the forum will provide cutting-edge insights and solutions to tackle cyberthreats on a local, national and regional scale. The event is endorsed by Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) and Digital Dubai Authority.

"Cybersecurity is of paramount importance in today’s digital era, as it ensures the safeguarding of our online privacy, sensitive data, and critical infrastructure from malicious attacks. Platforms such as the GNTEC Cybersecurity Forum play a crucial role in raising awareness, providing education, and promoting collaboration to counteract the continuously evolving cyber threats," says Mario Foster, Group CIO, Al Ghurair Group, one of the speakers at the event.

Ellis Wang, Chairman & Partner of AI-enabled Business Development Hub, agrees. "Cybersecurity is essential in today's age and time to protect personal and sensitive information since we rely heavily on IoT technology for almost everything we do, from storing personal data and information searches to conducting business transactions."

The global cybersecurity market is forecast to be worth $363.05 billion in 2025, almost 125 per cent more than the amount spent in 2019, according to research consultancy Mordor Intelligence. The UAE cybersecurity market is projected to grow at 11.1 per cent a year during 2020-26.

"The future of cybersecurity is effective collaboration, which enables organisations in one sector to learn from threats witnessed by other sectors and proactively take required mitigation measures and defend against common threats," says Somnath Sarkar, EVP & Group Chief Information Security Officer, Mashreq Bank. "The GNTEC Cyber Security Forum offers a platform for key industry leaders to come together in order to stay ahead of potential threats, discover innovative strategies and remain secure from major disruptions. There is no single tool or security concept that will have a greater impact on the overall cyber landscape than that of collaboration through such such forums."

Confirmed speakers at the event include Ahmed Almulla, Founding Chairman and board member, CIO Majlis; Mario Foster, Group CIO, Al Ghurair Group; Somnath Sarkar, Executive Vice-President and Group Chief Information Security Officer at Mashreq; Shahab Siddiqui, Global Head of Cyber Security at Petrofac; Rakesh Narang, Vice President Information Technology, Aldar Properties; Shafiullah Ismail, VP – Head of Cyber Security & Architecture, Risk & Governance at Mubadala Capital; and Hussain Al Khalsan, Chief Information Security Officer at Zand, among others.

“We’re excited to keep building on what we’ve created. This event is an add-on to some of the several new initiatives we launched over the course of the past two years such as webinars, podcasts and bespoke events dedicated to education and immigration. Our aim spotlight the ways in which society has been transformed by technology and provide a road map for the future," says David George, publisher at agnc3 by Gulf News, the organisers of the event.

"Initiatives like the GNTEC Cyber Security Forum, play a vital role in enhancing cybersecurity awareness and creating a seamless platform for collaboration among individuals, organisations, and nations. By sharing knowledge, best practices, and insights on cybersecurity, these events can help improve the cybersecurity posture of individuals and organizations, and ultimately leading to a more secure digital environment," says Shahab Siddiqui, Global Head of Cybersecurity at Petrofac.

