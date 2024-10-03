Germany and the UAE have enjoyed a long-standing and fruitful relationship since establishing diplomatic ties in 1972. Over the years, their collaboration has spanned trade, investment, and cultural exchange, with both countries consistently strengthening their economic relations.

A central player in this partnership is the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK), which has become a pivotal institution in fostering business ties between the two nations. This article explores how AHK’s role has evolved in recent years, highlighting promising sectors for collaboration, sustainability initiatives, and the organisation’s efforts to bridge German innovation with UAE’s growing emphasis on technology.

Karin Zangerl, Director, Abu Dhabi Office

Since its formal establishment in 2009, the AHK has acted as a vital bridge between Germany and the UAE’s business communities. Initially created to promote trade and investment, AHK has evolved into a multifaceted platform that not only represents the interests of German businesses in the UAE but also facilitates broader economic cooperation. With support from the Federal German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the organisation complements the German diplomatic missions and helps German companies navigate the UAE’s dynamic business environment.

The UAE’s reputation as a leading business hub with a pro-business regulatory environment has led to an influx of German companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. AHK has capitalised on this by providing essential information and services to German businesses looking to expand into the UAE market. The organisation’s access to both governments and local business communities further positions it as a key intermediary, especially during times of global uncertainty.

Daniela Calligaro, Director, Dubai Office & Regional Membership

Several sectors stand out for their potential in fostering increased collaboration between Germany and the UAE. Historically, Germany has been a major exporter of machinery, vehicles, and chemical products to the UAE, while the UAE exports oil and petrochemical products to Germany. However, recent developments have opened new avenues for partnership, especially in industries focused on innovation, technology, and sustainability.

The field of renewable energy is particularly promising. Germany’s leadership in clean energy technologies aligns with the UAE’s strategic goals. Both countries are committed to developing sustainable energy solutions, making this sector a natural fit for collaboration. In addition, there is growing interest in sectors such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and Industry 4.0, where German technology and expertise can complement the UAE’s ambitions of becoming a global leader in innovation.

Sustainability has emerged as a priority for both Germany and the UAE, with green technology and renewable energy being key focus areas. AHK has been instrumental in facilitating partnerships between German companies and UAE entities in these areas. For instance, since 2017, AHK has been the implementing partner of the bilateral Energy and Climate Partnership between the German and UAE governments.

This partnership has spearheaded several initiatives, including renewable energy projects, energy-efficient manufacturing technologies, and digitalisation efforts, all aimed at promoting sustainable and net-zero business practices.

As the UAE continues to prioritise innovation and technology, AHK has positioned itself as a crucial player in helping German companies establish partnerships in emerging sectors. Advanced manufacturing, AI, and Industry 4.0 are areas where AHK has facilitated significant collaboration. The UAE’s ambition to transform into a regional tech and innovation hub aligns with Germany’s strengths in industrial technologies, creating opportunities for cross-border partnerships in cutting-edge fields.

The proactive positioning of the UAE as a global hub for tech and innovation has been particularly attractive to German businesses. This shift is reflected in the growth of the German business community in the UAE, which now comprises around 1,500 companies and approximately 23,000 German citizens residing in the country. Many of these businesses are involved in technology-driven industries, underscoring the UAE’s transformation into a regional center for advanced innovation.

Looking ahead, AHK’s top priorities will focus on further enhancing economic ties between Germany and the UAE in light of global challenges such as economic recovery and climate change. The UAE’s efforts to establish free trade agreements with key global markets are expected to enhance the country’s appeal as a business destination, which will further widen German investment.