As the festive season approaches, Al Maya Group of Supermarkets, a leading retail chain in the UAE is gearing up to provide customers an exceptional shopping experience during Eid Al Adha celebrations. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, the group is ensuring that its supermarkets are well stocked and ready to cater to the increased demand for essential items and special treats.
Kamal Vachani, Group Director, Partner, Al Maya Group, says, “We are thrilled to welcome the Eid Al Adha celebrations and are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled shopping experience for our valued customers, Our supermarkets are stocked with a diverse range of products, including fresh meat, dairy products, and other essentials, to ensure that our customers have everything they need to make their Eid celebrations truly unforgettable.
“We are committed to providing our customers with the best shopping experience possible, and we are confident that our preparations will ensure a smooth and enjoyable Eid celebration for everyone.”
Al Maya Group is a leading retail chain in the UAE, operating a network of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the country.
With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, the group has established itself as a trusted and reliable partner for the people of the UAE. Al Maya Group invites all customers to visit their nearest Al Maya store and take advantage of the special Eid al Adha offers and celebrations. The supermarket chain is committed to providing a memorable shopping experience and contributing to the joyous spirit of the occasion.