Setting up business

In 1965, driven by a desire to create something of her own, she left the job with National Bank of Dubai to start one of Dubai’s first beauty salons, Figurette. Alongside her husband, she ventured into various businesses, including a maintenance company and trading in building materials. In 1970, they started a construction company, STAC (Steel. Aggregate. Cement. Concrete), further solidifying their entrepreneurial footprint in Dubai.

At that time Dubai had only some schools and very few of them were providing international education. Shakuntala wanted the best school for her son Sanjay, therefore she decided to send him to a boarding school in England at the age of nine. Flights were not easily accessible as they are today, so they had to send Sanjay alone. She only saw her son 10 months later. This separation broke her heart; she couldn’t comprehend why mothers have to send their children away for better education or families being separated when husbands worked in Dubai and wives stayed with children back home for schooling. She wanted Dubai to be a place where families can happily live together and go to schools that are world-class. As many times in her life, she decided to solve it herself.

It’s an incredible honour to win the Excellence in Education – Lifetime Achievement Award. It signifies recognition of the passion, dedication and hard work invested in nurturing young minds and creating a platform where children can thrive. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our entire team and the unwavering support of parents and the community. What truly matters to me is the love and trust that parents have for us, which keeps them coming back. My father, a dedicated doctor, always told me, “Your love for children will lead you to success.” His words have been a guiding light throughout my journey. - Shakuntala Mankani, Founder of Fortes Education

Building an educational empire

She started with a nursery. In the end of 1970s she launched her first Jumeirah Nursery in the villa next door to hers. The nursery has become the home away from home for many children, including in 1983 Shakuntala’s future daughter-in-law Devika Singh.

In 1993, Shakuntala and her daughter Veena Vaswani started the Regent International School (RIS), which moved to a purpose-built campus in Emaar’s The Greens in 2006. In 2016, she expanded her educational endeavours by opening Sunmarke School in Jumeirah Village Triangle and currently operates nine Jumeirah International Nurseries (JINS). Today, she oversees these institutions and inspires her children and daughters-in-law, embodying a commitment to exceptional education and working hard without consideration of age.