A unique blend of analytical and creative thinking, Rupali Rakshit is a dynamic multifaceted talent. Excelling consistently as an academic topper, she is an electrical engineer with a postgraduate degree in operations management and a PMI-certified project management professional.
Rupali’s illustrious career commenced in the high-stakes EPC industry and is a tapestry of success, marked by senior leadership roles in leading MNCs across India, the US, and the UAE. Spanning sectors such as oil and gas, power, and petrochemicals, it showcased her acumen to navigate complex challenges. In parallel, she has been a game changer in strategic partnership roles with top-tier event management companies. Her achievements as Senior Project Manager at EXPO 2020 brought her widespread acclaim. A natural leader with phenomenal success stories across diverse verticals, she chose to follow her entrepreneurial dreams at the peak of her career, transitioning into the events and entertainment industry as Founder-CEO of VEGA Entertainment UAE.
Winning this prestigious award is a monumental affirmation of my being she, celebrating my journey as an empowered woman with an unwavering vision to step beyond the security of a lucrative career to fully embrace my entrepreneurial dreams. It validates two decades of my relentless dedication, tireless efforts, innovative stance and focused excellence in reshaping the dynamic landscape of the events and entertainment industry in the region. This recognition is a testament to my ability to deliver exceptional end-to-end solutions and push creative boundaries while motivating and leading by example. More than a moment, it’s a milestone in my pursuit of excellence in events and entertainment, re-emphasising that nothing is impossible if we believe in ourselves.”
Rupali’s passion for music is equally inspiring. A professional singer, writer, lyricist, and composer, her initiative, ULFAT Unplugged has earned a huge global fan base with its soulful music, winning prestigious accolades worldwide. Rupali excels as an articulate communicator, renowned compere, and inspiring mentor too.
Her vision, boundless creativity, and pioneering spirit continually redefine success, inspiring countless others to pursue their dreams with focused determination. Her outstanding leadership and groundbreaking strategies in the events and entertainment sector rightfully earned her the Excellence Award 2024, solidifying her reputation as the industry’s trailblazer.