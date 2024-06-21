

Winning this prestigious award is a monumental affirmation of my being she, celebrating my journey as an empowered woman with an unwavering vision to step beyond the security of a lucrative career to fully embrace my entrepreneurial dreams. It validates two decades of my relentless dedication, tireless efforts, innovative stance and focused excellence in reshaping the dynamic landscape of the events and entertainment industry in the region. This recognition is a testament to my ability to deliver exceptional end-to-end solutions and push creative boundaries while motivating and leading by example. More than a moment, it’s a milestone in my pursuit of excellence in events and entertainment, re-emphasising that nothing is impossible if we believe in ourselves.”