Qurat Ul Ain, Founder of Drehomes Real Estate, is renowned in the industry for her unwavering determination and proactive approach. Graduating with a BBA from the American University of Sharjah, she epitomised resilience by working part-time to support her education. Her journey continued with a master’s degree in international business from the University of Wollongong, and initiated her career by selling privilege cards for hotels.
In 2007, alongside her brother, she founded Drehomes Real Estate as a boutique brokerage firm, driven by a vision to redefine service standards in the real estate market. Over 18 years, Qurat has nurtured the company, prioritising innovation, customer-centricity, and trust-building among stakeholders.
Gulf News is one of the leading and most respected media organisations in the region while Being She is a prestigious organisation that caters to the cause of empowering women. Winning the Best Real Estate Broker Award from such reputed organisations means a lot to me personally as well as my company, family and entire team. We are elated with this award and it once again amplifies my resolve to keep moving forward and go from strength to strength.
Her endeavours earned Drehomes Real Estate recognition at prestigious forums like the Billion Dollar Round Table, where Qurat stood out as the sole female entrepreneur. The year 2023 was an incredible year for her company as it recorded Dh2.8 billion in sales alone in Nakheel.
Qurat’s journey is marked by remarkable achievements, including success amid market fluctuations, fostering enduring relationships with clients and team members alike, and achieving great performances year after year. With a team of more than 150 dedicated professionals, Drehomes Real Estate continues to thrive under her guidance, setting new benchmarks for the industry.
A testament to her leadership is evident in the company’s upcoming transition to a cutting-edge 14,000-sq-ft AI-enabled office in Dubai Hills Estate, symbolising a stride towards business excellence.