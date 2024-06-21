Poorvi Dureja, a well-versed professional in event management and Head of Commercial at Capital 360, part of ADNEC Group, discovered her passion for creating memorable experiences early in her career.
With a background in business and a keen eye for detail, she seamlessly transitioned into the dynamic world of event planning, where her creative flair and planning skills set her apart. Her dedication to empowering women in the workplace led her to champion initiatives and mentorship programmes within her organisation.
The Gulf News and Being She’s Excellence in Corporate – Best in Event Management award is a truly humbling and gratifying experience for me. It represents not only a recognition of my hard work and dedication in event management but also a validation of my commitment to empowering women in the workplace. This award serves as a testament to the importance of diversity in corporate settings, and it motivates me to continue striving for excellence in my career while advocating for inclusivity and empowerment. Thank you Gulf news & Being She for creating such an inspirational platform for women.
Her commitment to excellence and innovation in event management earned her the prestigious Gulf News and Being She’s Excellence in Corporate – Best in Event Management award. This award celebrates her great work in organising successful events. She showed leadership, creativity, and a strong commitment. Her way of leading and working with others inspire her team and colleagues. She’s raising the bar for excellence in the industry.