The Gulf News and Being She’s Excellence in Corporate – Best in Event Management award is a truly humbling and gratifying experience for me. It represents not only a recognition of my hard work and dedication in event management but also a validation of my commitment to empowering women in the workplace. This award serves as a testament to the importance of diversity in corporate settings, and it motivates me to continue striving for excellence in my career while advocating for inclusivity and empowerment. Thank you Gulf news & Being She for creating such an inspirational platform for women.