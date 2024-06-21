She has nine university degrees, such as anthropology, neuroscience, and artificial intelligence. Her impressive academic journey has led her to head five companies, invent three technological patents, and generate 15 million euros in revenue and funding. Her commitment to medical innovation and female entrepreneurship has earned her significant appointments, including a position on the French National Digital Council in 2018. Her late diagnosis of endometriosis and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome finally explained years of suffering, inspiring Maryne to develop a groundbreaking software that uses sound and visual frequencies to alleviate pain, thus establishing a new domain in digital pain management.