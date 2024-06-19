Khaloud Alhammadi is a distinguished banking executive with more than 16 years of experience, renowned for her exceptional expertise in trade finance, treasury management, portfolio management, auditing and business analysis. As the Director of Treasury at Abu Dhabi Ports, Khaloud has revolutionised corporate treasury management, overseeing fund administration, cash flow optimisation, working capital management, and strategic financial planning. Her efforts have significantly bolstered the organisation’s liquidity and financial stability.

Khaloud’s illustrious career began with a bachelor’s degree from Zayed University in Abu Dhabi, followed by a postgraduate degree in banking and finance from Queen Mary University of London. This robust academic foundation propelled her into the banking industry, where she has consistently navigated complex financial landscapes and delivered sustainable results.

At Abu Dhabi Ports, Khaloud has been a catalyst for innovation in treasury operations and solutions. She meticulously monitors forecast cycles, reporting packages, bond issuances, and cash forecasting. Her ability to provide diverse treasury management solutions has been pivotal in critical projects, including bond issuances, syndicated loans, and other financial products. Before her current role, Khaloud managed the Collection Department at Abu Dhabi Ports from 2019-2021, optimising collections and enhancing liquidity. Her strategic insights and collaborative approach with CFOs and finance departments across AD Ports clusters have led to the development of groundbreaking banking products and treasury management solutions.

Winning the Excellence in Corporate – Best in Treasury Management award is deeply personal and profoundly meaningful to me. It’s more than just a professional accolade; it represents years of hard work, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. This award acknowledges the countless hours spent strategising, solving problems, and creating financial solutions that drive success. This recognition also reflects my belief in innovation and adaptability. Treasury management isn’t just about maintaining the status quo; it’s about envisioning and implementing strategies that anticipate and respond to the ever-changing financial landscape. It’s a celebration of my journey, my achievements, and my unwavering dedication to making a meaningful impact in the world of finance. - Khaloud Alhammadi, Director of Treasury at Abu Dhabi Ports

Khaloud’s career is adorned with significant roles at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and the National Bank of Fujairah. At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, she managed the entire portfolio of government relationships, overseeing key government companies in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Her tenure at the National Bank of Fujairah saw the establishment of a corporate portfolio for the Abu Dhabi government, solidifying her reputation as a dynamic and influential banking professional.

During her tenure at NBAD, Khaloud gained extensive experience in the Global Markets Department, managing asset and liability management, hedge fund and Islamic institutions coverage, and contributing to the alternative investment department. Her international work experience at NBAD’s London and Kuwait branches, where she served as a Treasury Dealer and Director of Treasury, respectively, underscores her global perspective and adaptability.

Khaloud’s career is a testament to her unwavering dedication, strategic vision, and exceptional leadership in the banking industry. Her ability to implement comprehensive treasury solutions, optimise financial operations, and build lasting relationships with financial providers makes her a formidable force in the world of finance.