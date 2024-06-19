Jaya Ratnani of FREED Financial Services is better known as a debt doctor. She helps people take care of their debt ailments by finding a cure. Everyone’s diagnosis and cases are different, so she understands their needs one-on-one, before working on a cure or solution.

With more than 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, she specialises in corporate and real estate-backed debt management, debt collection, sales and people management. Her extensive career spans the banking, real estate and hospitality sectors, providing her with a comprehensive understanding of various financial landscapes.

As a dynamic and results-driven entrepreneur as well as a seasoned professional in remedial risk, loss containment, credit policy, business development, and customer relationship management, Jaya has developed a multifaceted skill set that is crucial for addressing complex debt issues. Her deep expertise allows her to craft win-win solutions for both borrowers and lenders, prioritising workable strategies for successful resolutions.

Winning this award is an incredible honour. It recognises the hard work, dedication and innovative strategies that my team and I have implemented in debt management. This award reinforces our commitment to provide exceptional service and support to our clients. It also highlights the importance of empathy and tenacity in financial services. I am deeply grateful for this recognition, and it motivates me to continue empowering individuals and businesses to overcome debt challenges and achieve financial stability. - Jaya Ratnani, Managing Director, FREED Financial Services

In her role as Managing Partner of FREED Financial Services, an exclusive corporate and real estate-backed debt management company, Jaya leads a team of experts dedicated to representing borrowers. They structure the best possible solutions with banks without resorting to legal procedures. The fees for the services are based on a you-win-you-pay strategy.

She adeptly navigates the complexities of corporate and real estate-backed debt, ensuring the best possible outcomes for both lenders and borrowers. Jaya’s proven track record of success and her innovative approach to debt management positions her as a leading expert in the field.

Jaya is a dedicated professional whose vast experience and personalised approach have earned her a reputation as a trusted advisor in the financial services industry.