Jasbir Bassi is the daughter of a retired army officer in India. She got married to prominent businessman K.S. Bassi and moved to Dubai about 30 years ago.

Her husband and she started the Carfare Rent a Car business about 25 years back. They started with just five cars in a single branch in Karama, Dubai. Over the years, the business grew and expanded rapidly. Today the Carfare Group has a fleet of more than 2,500 vehicles and multiple branches across the UAE. The group also has a state-of-the-art multi-brand workshop, an auto detailing section and a used car division.

Life has not been easy for me after the demise of my husband. The entire responsibility of the business as well as the family fell on me. However, being the daughter of a solider has helped me manage my issues. Strength, courage and determination are core values of my personality. I have taken each challenge with a positive approach and successfully handled it.

- Jasbir Bassi

Jasbir has been actively involved in the running of the business since its inception. Her business acumen and distinguished methodologies, combined with sharp decision-making skills, have been the catalyst for the company’s evolution as a market leader in the vehicle rental and leasing solutions in the UAE. She has set very high standards in maintaining great quality of car hire service to match the ever-changing customer needs.

Under her exemplary leadership, the company has earned a great reputation and has successfully created a niche for itself in the vehicle rental and leasing business in the UAE. The group has also entered into partnerships with various online portals to enhance its reach both locally and internationally.