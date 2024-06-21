Highlight
Dr Vandana Gandhi sets new benchmarks for early years innovation and training through her institutions
Dr Vandana Gandhi is the CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery & Teacher Training Centre in the UAE and the UK, renowned as the largest ISO-certified nursery chain and teacher training centre in the region. Born and raised in the UAE, her journey in education began with a deep passion for fostering quality learning environments for young children and empowering women globally. Dr Vandana holds a distinction in master’s in education and a doctoral in leadership in education from University of Birmingham, UK. She is the chair of the Board for the Early Years advisory group at Higher College of Technology, a board member of YPO Dubai and at the Nursery council at Dubai Chamber of Commerce.
Driven by a commitment to innovate early childhood education, Dr Vandana established British Orchard Nursery in 2007, expanding its footprint to more than 30 locations across the UK and the UAE. Her leadership has garnered over 30 international and national quality awards, including the prestigious Dubai Quality Appreciation Award and Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award.
Beyond nursery education, Dr Vandana is dedicated to empowering women through the British Orchard Teacher Training Centre. With facilities in the UK and the UAE, this institution equips women with specialised skills in early childhood education, fostering career opportunities and leadership roles.
Winning the Excellence in Business – Best in Innovative Education & Training is a tremendous honour. This recognition reflects the commitment of British Orchard Nursery & Training Centre teams to pioneering educational approaches and professional development. Awarding over 1,000 teaching diplomas, training over 500 teachers, supporting 4,000 families and children each year with childcare, and conducting 30+ workshops annually to educate parents, we ensure holistic community development. Additionally, our innovative curriculum has led to a 99.4 per cent satisfaction rate among parents. This award underscores our mission to empower women globally, create opportunities in education, and push the boundaries of excellence in training.
Recognised with accolades such as the Emirates Women Award and GR8 Woman Award, Dr Vandana’s advocacy for women’s empowerment extends globally. She actively participates in education conferences across the UAE, the UK and India, championing gender equality and sharing best practices in early childhood education.
Under her leadership, British Orchard Nursery has not only excelled in providing high-quality education but has also become a benchmark for innovation and excellence in the early childhood education sector resulting in a 99.4 per cent satisfaction rate among parents. The Teacher Training Centre has played a pivotal role in awarding more than 1,000 teaching diplomas ensuring that educators receive top-notch training, thereby enhancing the overall quality of early years education in both the UK and the UAE.
Dr Vandana’s vision for educational excellence and women’s empowerment continues to elevate BON and BOC as pioneers in the field. Her unwavering dedication has earned her the Gulf News and BeingShe’s Excellence in Business – Best in Innovative Education & Training award, reinforcing her commitment to shaping a brighter future through quality education and empowering women worldwide.