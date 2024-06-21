Dr Vandana Gandhi is the CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery & Teacher Training Centre in the UAE and the UK, renowned as the largest ISO-certified nursery chain and teacher training centre in the region. Born and raised in the UAE, her journey in education began with a deep passion for fostering quality learning environments for young children and empowering women globally. Dr Vandana holds a distinction in master’s in education and a doctoral in leadership in education from University of Birmingham, UK. She is the chair of the Board for the Early Years advisory group at Higher College of Technology, a board member of YPO Dubai and at the Nursery council at Dubai Chamber of Commerce.