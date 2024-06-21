Dr Priyanka Singh is a dedicated and accomplished physician, renowned for her expertise in family medicine and her commitment to excellence in patient care. She has a strong educational background, with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree, Diplomate of National Board in Family Medicine and Membership of the Royal College of General Practitioners (MRCGP) (UK). She furthered her specialisation with a Fellowship in Diabetes and Obesity Medicine, demonstrating her commitment to addressing complex health issues.

Her journey into the field of medicine was driven by a passion for holistic care and a desire to make a difference in people’s lives. Growing up, she witnessed the challenges faced by her own family and community in accessing quality healthcare, motivating her to pursue a career dedicated to serving others. During her medical training, she discovered her affinity for family medicine, drawn to its comprehensive approach and the opportunity to build lasting relationships with patients.

Throughout her career, Dr Priyanka has achieved numerous milestones and accolades, with her outstanding contributions earning her the prestigious Excellence Award. Her commitment to excellence is reflected in her tireless dedication to patient care and continuous professional development. She has established herself as a trusted healthcare provider, known for her compassionate bedside manner and unwavering commitment to her patients’ well-being.

"The Gulf News and Being She’s Excellence in Health – Best in Family Medicine award is a profound honour and validation of my dedication to the field. It signifies recognition from esteemed peers and the community, affirming the impact of my efforts in promoting holistic healthcare. This award serves as a motivating force, inspiring me to continue striving for excellence in patient care, education and advocacy. It reinforces my commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families, empowering them to lead healthier, happier lives.” - Dr Priyanka Singh

Dr Priyanka has made significant contributions to the field of family medicine, particularly in the areas of obesity management, diabetes and preventive care. Her innovative approaches to patient care and her advocacy for holistic wellness have garnered recognition from colleagues and patients alike. She has been instrumental in implementing initiatives to promote healthy living and empower individuals to take control of their health.

One of her most notable achievements is her leadership in the development of obesity management programmes, aimed at addressing the growing epidemic of obesity and its associated health risks. Through her expertise and dedication, she has helped countless individuals achieve significant improvements in their health and quality of life.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr Priyanka is actively involved in medical education and mentorship, sharing her knowledge and experience with the next generation of healthcare professionals. She is committed to fostering excellence in healthcare delivery and inspiring others to pursue their passion for medicine.