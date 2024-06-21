As the Group CEO of Prime Group of Companies, a leading quality and compliance solutions provider in Asia, Middle East and Africa, Dr Mary Jane Alvero-Al Mahdi has been responsible for all facets of the business as well as the successful direction and operations of the group’s various business entities since 1997.
She has a proven executive management track record of almost 30 years, having grown the UAE-based team from eight employees to now over 600-strong workforce composed of experts and specialists in the fields of testing, certification, inspection, training and research.
Winning the Excellence in Business – Best in Quality Management award means a greater responsibility towards business growth and sustainability. This recognition validates my hard work, patience, commitment and resilience I have put into my career in a predominantly male-dominated industry. This award not only acknowledges my efforts to uphold high standards in quality management but also serves as an inspiration for other women striving to make a mark in their respective fields. It reinforces my commitment to excellence and motivates me to continue driving positive change and fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion, best practice, and excellence in the business world.
Prime Group of Companies expanded from a single laboratory to ten business entities across several countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Philippines, and Japan. Her significant contributions to the Philippine halal industry and her role as Group CEO and President of Prime Asia Pacific have facilitated global market expansion for Philippine businesses. Her unwavering commitment to excellence and trailblazing strategies have earned her recognitions and accolades from prestigious awarding bodies and organisations.