Winning the Excellence in Business – Best in Quality Management award means a greater responsibility towards business growth and sustainability. This recognition validates my hard work, patience, commitment and resilience I have put into my career in a predominantly male-dominated industry. This award not only acknowledges my efforts to uphold high standards in quality management but also serves as an inspiration for other women striving to make a mark in their respective fields. It reinforces my commitment to excellence and motivates me to continue driving positive change and fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion, best practice, and excellence in the business world.