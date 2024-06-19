Looking back at when I decided to branch out of my family and come to Dubai, you realise how far you have come but also how much more work is needed. When you spend a lifetime serving others, it is an honour to receive such an accolade. Recognised as being excellent in a field that you invest all your time in while learning and continuously evolving is a proud moment. But the sky is the limit, and as much as you think you have accomplished, there is always room to improve, grow, and serve others. In recruitment, we change lives … not only of the person who gets hired but their families and their communities.