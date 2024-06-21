Debanjali Kamstra, a dynamic entrepreneur, spearheads Veloche Interior and Exhibition, operating several organisations across the UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), India, and Saudi Arabia. She is also the proprietor of Ventura, a furniture enterprise that has revolutionised corporate interior furnishing with its focus on elegance and comfort, thereby establishing itself as a premier brand in the UAE. Additionally, she has ventured into the F&B industry, demonstrating her diverse business interests.
Debanjali Kamstra comes from an architecture background, which fuelled her interest in creating extraordinary interior designs. Her entrepreneurial spirit, resilience and passion for innovation have made her a prominent figure in the business world.
The Excellence in Business – Best Young Entrepreneur award is an extra feather that I am adding to my wings to make them stronger. This will help me fulfil my vision of becoming one of the best entrepreneurs in the world and represent woman power on the global stage. I want to show that women are not going to step back and be conservative in the field of business. This award gives me confidence and motivates me to further push boundaries and keep chasing my fearless ambition. I am very grateful that you have acknowledged my efforts and honoured me with this award.
She strongly believes fashion goes along with business. Debanjali won Mrs Earth UAE 2023 and in the global competition in Manila she captured the Mrs Earth 2023 crown. In 2021 Debanjali became the first Mrs World UAE and represented the country at the global stage. She emerged as the second runner-up among representatives from 45 countries.
She is also an advocate for inclusivity of autistic children in the mainstream.
Debanjali’s journey in the professional world began in 2008 when she embarked on an exciting career as a member of the Emirates Cabin Crew. Her time with Emirates allowed her to explore the world, interact with diverse cultures, and develop a passion for excellence in customer service.