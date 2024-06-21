The Excellence in Business – Best Young Entrepreneur award is an extra feather that I am adding to my wings to make them stronger. This will help me fulfil my vision of becoming one of the best entrepreneurs in the world and represent woman power on the global stage. I want to show that women are not going to step back and be conservative in the field of business. This award gives me confidence and motivates me to further push boundaries and keep chasing my fearless ambition. I am very grateful that you have acknowledged my efforts and honoured me with this award.