Amy Ai is the founder and CEO of Safari Star, a leading global company specialising in VAT compliance for e-commerce and business services. With over 15 years of experience in e-commerce and international VAT compliance, she has established herself as a seasoned expert in the field. Amy holds a master’s degree from Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom and is a member of CITMA, Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys.

Recognised for her exceptional contributions, Amy has graced the covers of esteemed publications such as China Foreign Trade and Chinese Economic magazines. She has also been a distinguished speaker at events including the Equal Ocean Globalisation Forum, Hainan Cross-border eCommerce Summit, European Chinese eCommerce Business Summit, and WORLDEF.

It’s a huge honour to win the Excellence in Business – Best in Ecommerce Finance & Taxation award. It shows that all the hard work I have put in over the past 15 years has been recognised. I started my business during my maternity leave 15 years ago. It was not easy to establish a business as a mother of two young children, but now, I have 15 offices in 10 countries and a team of nearly 200 employees servicing over 20,000 clients worldwide. I hope this award will influence women who are in a similar situation as I was and inspire them to work hard and not give up on their dreams, no matter how far they may seem. If I can do it, so can they. - Amy Ai, Founder and CEO of Safari Star

Amy’s entrepreneurial spirit ignited out of hardship and financial struggle as a young mother trying to raise two children while working a full-time job. She spotted an opportunity in e-commerce and successfully launched an online trading business through Amazon and other online marketplaces. With her extensive experience in e-commerce, she identified a demand for VAT compliance services for cross-border Amazon sellers and founded Acumen IBC in the UK in 2016. Through strategic acquisitions and expansions, she fortified Safari Star’s presence across key markets, establishing 15 offices worldwide currently serving over 20,000 clients. Safari Star is recognised as an official service provider for many e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Noon, and Walmart.

Her achievements include Top 100 Cross-Border Elite Award; recognition as a social media influencer through her social media channel, Amy Talks Cross-border; and consecutive three-year winner of YUGUO awards for most influencing observer of the year, most creative observer of the year, and most promising observer of the year. She has organised many high-profile private sales events and educational events for e-commerce, fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within the industry.