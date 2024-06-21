Alia Noor is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in taxation and compliance advisory. Currently, she serves as an Associate Partner, Tax and Compliance Advisory at Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants. Her expertise spans a diverse range of industries, including FMCG, hospitality, aviation and across various regions encompassing the UAE, Malaysia, Pakistan and the Gulf states.

Alia’s fascination with the world of finance began early on. The inherent logic and structure of numbers drew her to the field of accountancy, where she saw the potential to solve complex business challenges. This initial interest blossomed into a dedicated career path.

Her academic journey reflects her commitment to continuous learning. Alia holds a prestigious Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation from the UK, a Fellowship in Cost and Management Accounting (FCMA) from Pakistan, and an MBA in finance. Additionally, she has furthered her knowledge with a fintech certification from Oxford University, a GCC VAT compliance diploma, and a COSO certification from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The Best Corporate Tax Advisor award is more than just recognition. It’s a validation of the dedication I pour into helping clients navigate the complexities of UAE taxation. It fuels my passion for staying ahead of the curve and providing strategic advice that optimises my clients’ financial health. Ultimately, it’s a privilege to be acknowledged by the industry, and it motivates me to continue setting the bar high for excellence in corporate tax advisory. - Alia Noor

The Best Corporate Tax Advisor award by Gulf News and Being She recognised Alia’s dedication and expertise. This prestigious accolade reflects a culmination of her key achievements. She is a trusted advisor to clients, providing comprehensive guidance on all aspects of UAE taxation, including corporate tax, VAT regulations, and free zone implications. Furthermore, she excels in navigating the complexities of Economic Substance Regulation (ESR) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, ensuring her clients remain in good standing with regulatory authorities.

Alia doesn’t limit her impact to client services. Passionate about knowledge sharing, she is a veteran keynote speaker, trainer and author, specialising in fintech, taxation, audit, ESR, and personal development. She has conducted numerous workshops and seminars for various professional bodies, including ICAEW, ICMAP, CPA, Skyline University Sharjah, and Dubai Business Breakfast.