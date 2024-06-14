Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar

Image Credit: Supplied

Start your Eid weekend with Pan-Asian flavours in a stunning setting at the grand finale of the season’s Karma Session, taking place tonight at Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island. Indulge in a high-energy celebration featuring a five-course menu with signature delights like a sushi omakase platter, zesty chicken salad with crispy wontons, chicken siu mai, crispy calamari, fluffy chicken bao, robatayaki beef and salmon, Thai chicken curry, and wok-tossed noodles, all paired with live entertainment.

Details: 7pm - 2am; Price starts from Dh199 per person; 07 209 0099; 050 410 4901; info@karmakaferak.com

1484 by Puro at Jais Adventure Park

Image Credit: Supplied

Looking to kick off your weekend with some early morning thrills at Jais Adventure Park in Ras Al Khaimah?

It has unveiled an awesome deal – the Early Bird Jais Flight and Breakfast at 1484 by Puro offer! For just Dh380 per person, get ready to zoom across the rugged backdrop of Jebel Jais mountains on the world’s longest zipline, the Jais Flight. Then, relax with a hearty breakfast served with your favourite cup of coffee. Isn’t it the perfect recipe for a great start to your weekend?

Details: June 15-23, from 8am-11.30am; Visitjebeljais.com/; reservations1484@puro.ae

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Abu Dhabi’s iconic hospitality destination offers a variety of dining options for a special weekend meal with loved ones. From 6:30pm, Michelin-starred Talea by Antonio Guida presents a spectacular four-course set menu featuring family-style Italian dishes for Dh490. Meanwhile, Lebanese Terrace, with its olive trees and stained-glass windows, provides a warm ambience for intimate gatherings, offering sharing-style Arabic cuisine for Dh495.

Details: 02 690 9000; Mandarinoriental.com/abu-dhabi

SushiSamba Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Experience a unique blend of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cuisine, culture, and music at SushiSamba Dubai, located on the 51st floor of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. From June 16 to 19, enjoy its limited-time Samba Roll menu, showcasing signature rolls from SushiSamba locations worldwide. Highlights include Las Vegas’ El Topo roll with salmon, mozzarella, and crispy onion, and London’s Tiger Maki with ebi, eel tempura, king crab, and beetroot yogurt. The menu also features the Dubai-inspired Samba Dubai, made with Maine lobster, aji honey truffle, and mango, and the irresistible Samba Chilli Crab, a nod to the classic Singaporean dish, celebrating the upcoming launch of SushiSamba Singapore.

Details: Each sushi roll from the set menu is individually priced, starting at Dh92; 04 278 4888; reservations@sushisambadubai.com

Rohini by Little Miss India

Image Credit: Supplied

Rohini’s all-new Route 66 menu, featuring American dishes with an Indian twist, is a must-try this Eid. Delight in creative offerings like tandoori chicken wings, Kentucky-style kodi vepudu, and mutton seekh hot dog. This innovative menu blends the best of both worlds, delivering an unforgettable dining experience.

Details: 04 438 0064; Movenpick, JLT

Ladurée

Image Credit: Supplied

This Eid Al Adha, the world-renowned Parisian patisserie Ladurée spotlights its famous Pain Perdu or French toast, with innovative twists on the classic dessert. Visit Ladurée over the weekend to enjoy three enticing new flavours – Café Crème, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Honey Lemon French Toast. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or any time in between, these new flavours are sure to delight your senses and elevate your mood.

Price: Dh 69; available all day across all outlets; Laduree.ae

Swissotel Al Ghurair

Image Credit: Supplied

How about treating your family to a decadent afternoon this Eid? Swissotel Al Ghurair, in partnership with Lindt, offers an indulgent experience at Yasmine Lounge. Enjoy traditional afternoon tea favourites like Swiss rolls, warm scones, and empanadas, all inspired by contemporary Swiss cuisine and rich chocolate notes. Children will be spoiled for choice with options such as Alpine Macaroni, mini sandwiches, and chocolates, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

Details: 12pm - 6pm; Dh99 for a set of two people, including the treasure box afternoon tea for the children; 04 293 3270; dining.alghurair@swissotel.com, swissotel-dubai-alghurair.com

Villamoré

Image Credit: Supplied

From June 15-18, Villamoré at Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah offers an exclusive beach barbecue dinner to celebrate Eid. Enjoy starters and salads, succulent meats, and fresh seafood – all prepared on an open grill by the shore. Perfect for day pass visitors looking to extend their beach and pool day into a delightful evening.

Details: 5pm-11pm; 04 444 2000

Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Dining at Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, offers a regal experience with its elegant ambiance, exquisite presentation, and contemporary twists on authentic Indian flavours. For Eid Al Adha on June 15 and 16, Varq presents an unforgettable three-course dinner menu, featuring dishes that blend Indian spices with Arabian influences, promising a unique culinary experience.

Details: 6:30pm-10.30pm; Dh250 per person set menu; 04 574 1111

Above Eleven

Image Credit: Supplied

Peruvian-Japanese restaurant Above Eleven on Palm West Beach offers a meticulously crafted four-course Eid menu that transports diners to the sandy shores of Peru. Every ingredient is sourced from sustainable fisheries along Peru’s Pacific coast.

Enjoy tangy ceviche and succulent seafood dishes infused with native herbs and spices among others, which can be washed down with Above Eleven’s signature beverages.

Details: Dh350 per person, available until July 1; 04 666 1420; reservation@aboveelevendubai.com

Punjab Grill

Image Credit: Supplied

This Michelin Guide restaurant, located at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Venetian Village in Abu Dhabi, and Anantara Downtown, Business Bay – Dubai, offers a seven-course tasting menu for Eid Al Adha, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Highlights include cheese kulcha with chilli, walnut and dates, lemongrass and chilli chicken tikka, paneer roulade, green masala prawn pulao, and bebinca with toasted cashew, kokum gellan, and honeycomb ice cream.

Details: 12pm–11.30 pm; 050 194 1107; Punjabgrill.me

Dhaba Lane

Craving traditional Indian cuisine? Dubai’s home-grown restaurant, Dhaba Lane, has launched the special Eid-e-Khaas thali, perfect for a family gathering during holidays.

Indulge in a four-course thali featuring chaat, starters, mains, and a decadent dessert. Menu highlights include tandoori broccoli, lehsuni murgh tikka, mutton kassa, and subz korma. To top off the meal, the unique bakhlava shrikhand offers an irresistible finale to a delightful feast.