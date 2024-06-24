Influenced by the ancient city of Nara, Japan – where Edo architecture, enchanting temples and immaculate gardens merge tradition, nature, and spirituality – the range epitomises bathroom design at its most elegant and serene. Japanese simplicity and appreciation for nature pairs with Scandinavian practicality, beauty and comfort for a relaxing and beautiful scheme.

Clean lines provide the balance for a practical interior, while earthy tones and natural textures such as wood, bamboo and stone infuse a richness that could be extracted from nature itself, fulfilling the desire for organic elements to channel a spa-like setting. Iconic Japanese wood slat detailing appears on freestanding basins and furniture, and ultra-modern wall and pendant lights make a Scandi-style statement.

Image Credit: Supplied

Achieve a bright and light Scandinavian aesthetic with opulent Oyster, chic Chrome or muted Brushed Nickel brassware to complement white sanitaryware and oak wood furniture. Or opt for Matt Black accents and walnut wood for a sultry, Japanese inspired vibe. Pair with a full range of wall-mounted accessories and complementary mirrors for the ultimate in pared back simplicity.