Under the patronage of Shaikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the Emirates Women Subgroup of Dubai Quality Group launched the 20th Cycle of Emirates Women Award to recognise and empower women achievers in the UAE.

The Emirates Women Subgroup, chaired by Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan invites UAE professional women and leaders who have excelled in their respective fields, from both nationals and residents, to participate and submit their applications before 15th August 2024 through Dubai quality group website www.dqg.org/emirates-women-award

The Award aims to provide prestigious recognition to women in the UAE for their achievements and contributions to the economy and community welfare. Applicants can improve their performance through professional networking to promote their business, enhance career growth prospects, express themselves through innovative ideas, assess their skills and achievements against specific criteria and, most importatnty, add value to the UAE economy through individual contribution.

The applications will undergo an intensive assessment process by well qualified independent assessors trained in the award’s criteria, followed by a review and verification by the award jury committee to select the most outstanding performers. The winners of the cycle will be announced and appreciated by HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum at the awarding ceremony towards the end of 2024.

Samira Mohamed, Managing Director of Dubai Quality Group, extends an invitation to all women achievers to participate in the 20th cycle of the Emirates Women Award for both individuals and organisations, stating, “The award seeks to provide unique opportunities for women in the UAE across all fields and age groups, acknowledging and empowering their significant contributions to the nation."

She expressed, "The visionary leadership of the UAE consistently ensures the support of women across all fields and at every level, recognising their essential role in shaping the UAE future. We have observed the women empowerment effect, which has placed Emirati women at the pinnacle of their respective industries, showcasing their influence on societal progress. Since its establishment in 2003, the Emirates Women Award has recognised the achievements of women in the UAE. It highlights their significant contributions to realising the nation’s strategic priorities in sustainability, excellence and continued improvement."