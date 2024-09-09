Dubai’s dining landscape is about to get a lot more exciting with the arrival of Oak, the city’s first and only Asian-inspired, woodfire restaurant. Located in the heart of Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 3, with stunning views of the iconic Burj Al Arab, Oak promises a one-of-a-kind experience that blends the best of Asian cuisine with Middle-eastern culture.

Oak’s menu showcases modern Asian dishes cooked on a special Japanese Bincho-tan charcoal grill and diverse range of flavors, from the umami-rich sauces of Japan to the bold spices of Thailand and the delicate balances of Chinese cooking, each Asian culinary tradition brings its own distinct palate of tastes. Ingredients like soy sauce, miso, ginger, lemongrass, and chili peppers are staples that contribute to the complexity and depth of Asian dishes.