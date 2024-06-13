The World Championship of Legends announces another formidable roster from the West Indies Lineup. Leading the charge of the upcoming edition of World Championship of Legends would be international legend Chris Gayle, reputable for his action showcase in T20 Cricket and IPL.

Ajay Sethi the Chairman of Channel 2 Group Corporation has officially assumed ownership of the West Indies Champions franchise in the eagerly awaited World Championship of Legends cricket league marking a momentous event for cricket fans across the globe.

Speaking about the historic occasion Sethi conveyS his enthusiasm by saying, “I am thrilled to be part of the World Championship of Legends and to lead the West Indies Champions. This league represents an exciting opportunity to bring together some of the greatest cricketing talents and offer fans a nostalgic yet exhilarating experience. I am confident that our team will perform exceptionally and uphold the legacy of West Indies cricket."

Sethi’s involvement is expected to provide the league with a wealth of experience and vision laying the groundwork for an exciting competitive environment. He is well-known for his dynamic leadership and astute business acumen.

The West Indies Champions team led by the legendary Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle is notable for having a strong roster that includes well-known players like Dwayne Smith, Samuel Badree and Daren Sammy. These players are a force to be reckoned with on the cricket field because of their extraordinary talent and depth which they bring to the team along with their exceptional skills and experience.

Chris Gayle on the happy occasion of rejoining his West Indies family shares, “I look forward to rejoin my family in our quest to win the cup. We are also delighted to keep having the opportunity to play more matches such as the prestigious World Championship of Legends to return to our fans in a whole new participation.”

The England and Wales cricket board has approved the World Championship of Legends which is scheduled to begin on July 3rd in Birmingham UK. It features six prestigious franchises: the India Champions, Australia Champions, England Champions, Pakistan Champions, South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions. The league promises to provide cricket fans all over the world with an experience they won’t soon forget with cricketing greats like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Kevin Pietersen, Jacques Kallis, Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle showcasing their unmatched skills.

Ajay Devgn, co-owner of WCL, stateS, "I welcome West Indies Champions in WCL. I am really impressed with their squad, which adds more competition to the league."

Channel 2 Group Corporation, under the leadership of Chairman Ajay Sethi, has established itself as a global powerhouse in media and broadcasting. Renowned for its innovative approach and comprehensive coverage, Channel 2 Group Corporation delivers a wide range of content across various platforms, including radio, television, and digital media. The company has a strong presence in sports broadcasting, offering unparalleled coverage of major events such as the ICC Cricket World Cup, FIFA World Cup, and the Olympic Games.