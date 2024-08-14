Jashn-e-Azaadi celebrations in Sharjah
Jashn-e-Azaadi celebrations were held at the Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium, at the Pakistan Social Centre in Sharjah on August 10.
Independence Day celebrations at Dubai World Trade Centre
Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations were held at the Trade Centre Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre on August 11. The event was attended by Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, along with diplomats and prominent figures from the Pakistani community. Organised by the Emirates Loves Pakistan page in collaboration with Pakistan Association Dubai, Dubai Police, and Dubai World Trade Centre, the event highlighted the enduring friendship and deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Pakistan.
The event included a vibrant programme featuring cultural performances, musical shows, and traditional activities showcasing the rich heritage and contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE’s development.
Cake cutting ceremony, Pakistan Association Dubai
A cake cutting ceremony was held on August 12 in Pakistan Association Dubai where Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE was Chief Guest.
Flag hoisting ceremonies in Abu Dhabi, Dubai
Today, on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, flag hoisting ceremonies will be held in Pakistan’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai. The flag hoisting ceremony in the embassy will be followed by national songs and performances by school children. An environmental group comprising school children will also participate in tree planting ceremonies at the embassy premises.
The flag hoisting ceremony at the Consulate General of Pakistan will be performed by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, and will be attended by a number of Pakistani community members based in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.