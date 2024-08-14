Jashn-e-Azaadi celebrations in Sharjah

Independence Day celebrations at Dubai World Trade Centre

Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations were held at the Trade Centre Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre on August 11. The event was attended by Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, along with diplomats and prominent figures from the Pakistani community. Organised by the Emirates Loves Pakistan page in collaboration with Pakistan Association Dubai, Dubai Police, and Dubai World Trade Centre, the event highlighted the enduring friendship and deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Pakistan.