Catering to every business need

Al Hamra Industrial Zone is ideal for light and high-tech industries, offering flexible formation options for free-zone and non-free-zone entities. Its proximity to ports and airports ensures easy access to global markets. The zone provides pre-built warehouses, land plots, and customisable on-site accommodations, making it a versatile choice for manufacturing and processing activities. Notable companies include global brands such as UK-based Ahmad Tea, UAE's Sobha, India's Dabur/Naturelle, UK-based A2C, the French glassmaker Saverglass, and Canadian armored vehicle manufacturer Streit Group.

RAKEZ warehouses at its dedicated industrial zones

Al Ghail Industrial Zone supports large-scale manufacturing, with large land plots and infrastructure to support heavy manufacturing activities. Its excellent connectivity to logistical networks including the new Etihad Rail terminal enhances easy access to both local and international markets. The zone hosts prominent brands such as India's Ashok Leyland, China's Shandong, USA's Vertiv, Canada's NI MET, and Norway's Huhtamaki, making it a preferred location for substantial industrial operations.

Al Hulaila Industrial Zone caters to industrial activities, offering customisable land plots and state-of-the-art warehouses. Its strategic location near Saqr Port, the largest bulk port in the MENA region, boosts its logistics capabilities. Companies like IAG, Sunreef and Knauf benefit from its robust infrastructure and facilities tailored to manufacturing needs.

The presence of these curated industrial zones only enhances RAKEZ’s appeal as an economic zone of distinction, well primed to meet the needs of SMEs and global industrial behemoths alike.

RAKEZ a preferred choice for industry giants

Companies like global heavy vehicles manufacturing brand Ashok Leyland, for instance, enjoy a significant presence in the UAE through RAKEZ. Ashok Leyland’s manufacturing plant at RAKEZ leverages the zone’s strategic location, robust infrastructure, and comprehensive support services to facilitate operations. Thanks to the supportive RAKEZ ecosystem for industrial activities, Ashok Leyland, which manufactures 4,000 buses annually for the GCC market, has localised significant parts of its supply chain.

The company sources 80 per cent of its bus parts locally, while 4 of its suppliers have set up shop next door, at RAKEZ’s Al Ghail Industrial Zone.

Indeed, RAKEZ’s appeal to industry giants is special and multifaceted, offering a combination of state-of-the-art facilities, ease of doing business, and comprehensive support services. The economic zone’s additional facilities for large businesses include land for development, customisable warehouses and labour accommodation, as well as ready-to-use open yards, which are pre-approved for specific activities by RAK Civil Defence and available for immediate use with short-term lease options.

These outdoor areas are connected to utilities and designed to support industrial businesses, with activities such as assembly, light and heavy storage, and more.

Seamless business set-up experience

RAKEZ takes pride in simplifying the process of setting up and operating large businesses in the UAE as well. Connecting investors with the right vendors and potential business partners, RAKEZ provides a seamless experience to clients. The economic zone also provides value-added services essential for companies after they are set up, such as obtaining permits, corporate bank account opening, corporate tax registration, accounting, and more. A dedicated team ensures that clients receive VIP service and are guided through the set-up process, while the Key Account team supports companies in their growth once established in Ras Al Khaimah.

In addition to its comprehensive support, RAKEZ has established one-stop shops across the emirate, providing clients with easy access to services. The RAKEZ mobile app further enhances this convenience, bringing services to clients' fingertips. Partnerships with private service providers, such as banks, offer holistic solutions, while initiatives like the dual license for businesses wishing to operate across the UAE add significant value.

Future perfect

RAKEZ continues to enhance its offerings, introducing more innovative solutions to solidify its position as a leading facilitator of industrial growth. In June this year, for instance RAKEZ entered into an exclusive partnership with HRM Recruitment, a manpower outsourcing and HR solutions firm, to enhance support for companies within its business community. The collaboration with HRM Recruitment, a firm managed by HR Motives Group Poland, helps simplify the process of securing the right workforce for industrial projects. This addition to manpower services at RAKEZ complements the existing infrastructure and amenities in its industrial zones, where the economic zone already provides staff and labour accommodation.

Furthermore, companies in the RAKEZ business ecosystem can leverage this new partnership to meet their recruitment needs and enhance operational efficiency.