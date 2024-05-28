Spectrum 2024: A decade of inclusion and joy

Spectrum 2024 celebrated a decade of inclusion for children of determination in the UAE. Presented by Bricks ‘N Woods and organized by the Make a Difference student club at BPDC, the event brought together around 200 children from 10 schools. It began with the lighting of the lamp and an inspiring message from Professor Srinivasan Madapusi, followed by a performance by the Treble choir. Schools like the Rashid Centre showcased vibrant dances, and BPDC’s Groove dance club also performed. Throughout the day, guests enjoyed games and activities, with generous sponsors enhancing the festivities. Each child received certificates, mementos, and goodie bags.

Jashn 2024: The mystic saga unfolds

Jashn 2024, an event to celebrate talented young adults from schools and universities was entirely organized by the BPDC students. This annual event provides an opportunity for the BPDC students to exhibit their skills in leadership, team building, negotiation etc. The event celebrates performing arts, making this a historic year with nearly 8,000 attendees, including roughly 1,000 participants from 9 schools and 14 colleges across the UAE.

Participants at Jashn 2024 Image Credit:

Highlights included the Battle of Bands, Proscenium, and ‘One Mic Stand’ comedy event. Captivating performances came from BPDC’s Groove dance club and Gurukul Dance Academy. Middlesex University’s Aria Sikdar won the Solo Battle, and Manipal University clinched the Battle of the Bands. Day two saw six schools in Eastern Solo Singing and Instrumental competitions, with BPDC winning the Proscenium drama competition. Jashn 2024 uplifted and inspired through the power of the performing arts.

BITS Tech Fest: Pioneering technological innovation

BITS Tech Fest 2024, an annual technology festival, took place in May over two days, focusing on themes such as Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Resilience, and Sustainable Practices for Energy and Climate Change. Despite weather challenges, the event attracted around 200 attendees from 12 institutions across the UAE, attesting to the resilience of the organisers and the attendees. Day one featured university competitions and panel discussions on AI and Cyber Resilience, moderated by esteemed faculty members.

Participants at the BITS Tech Fest Image Credit:

Day two welcomed school students, with discussions on sustainable practices and various tech competitions. The festival concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding projects and contributions, reinforcing BPDC’s role as a leader in technological education and innovation.

Impact on the community