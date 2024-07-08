Abdulla Lahej

As one of the UAE’s most recognised brands, how would you define your growth story and that of your brand?

Our growth story is a testament to visionary leadership, strategic innovation, and a commitment to excellence. Ayana Holding’s journey is marked by transformative projects and robust partnerships, spanning across the real estate, hospitality, and technology sectors. The launch of Amaal as a real estate development company underscores our dedication to shaping the future of urban living in the UAE.

How do you believe your brand has contributed to the rise of the UAE as a global economic power and how do you see it continuing to contribute to this remarkable growth story in the coming years?

Ayana Holding has played a pivotal role in the UAE’s ascent as a global economic powerhouse through transformative projects and sustainable business practices. With the introduction of Amaal, we aim to further enhance the nation’s growth by developing cutting-edge real estate projects that attract global investors, create employment opportunities, and elevate residents' quality of life. Our focus on sustainability, smart technology, and community-centric developments aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s vision for a diversified and resilient economy. Looking ahead, we will continue driving growth through expertise, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence.