Embark on a journey of opulence and sophistication with Antonovich Group, the foremost interior design company in Dubai. Celebrating over two decades of expertise, the company specialises in creating spaces that embody both luxury and functionality, offering unparalleled interior design experiences across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. With a commitment to blending classic elegance with modern aesthetics, its influence extends across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Riyadh.

At Antonovich Group, every project undertaken is more than just a creation; it is a masterpiece resonating with enduring luxury. Their comprehensive suite of services includes conceptual architectural design, sumptuous interior curations, exceptional fit-out, and landscape design services. The company prides itself on sourcing the finest fabrics from France, Turkey, and Italy, offering bespoke furniture and awe-inspiring décor, all meticulously harmonised under expert supervision.

Its comprehensive range of services is designed to create luxurious and functional spaces with expertise spanning interior design, exterior design, and landscape design. They ensure every aspect of your environment exudes elegance and sophistication. They also specialise in renovation and fit-out services, transforming spaces to meet your unique vision and their construction services are executed with precision and excellence, while the furniture production offers bespoke pieces that enhance any interior.

Through its project management services, the group ensures seamless execution from concept to completion, and the smart home systems they utilise integrate cutting-edge technology for modern living. Additionally, the curtains and fabric services provide the finest materials for a luxurious finish. Finally, the company’s joinery solutions deliver custom-made woodwork that adds a touch of craftsmanship to every project.

Founded in 2010, Antonovich Group has developed into a fully integrated practice providing structural, architectural, interior design, value engineering, fit-out, and project management services for prestigious construction projects. Boasting a team of highly qualified architects, engineers, and project managers, the company is dedicated to surpassing client expectations, consistently delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget.

Embodying a philosophy that emphasises complete transparency and professional integrity, it helps to foster amicable working relationships with clients throughout the design and construction phases. This approach ensures total client satisfaction upon project completion.

Katrina Antonovich, CEO, Chief Designer, Architect, and Engineer, leads Antonovich Group with a vision rooted in regal luxury and a keen understanding of beauty and taste. From an aristocratic lineage, Katrina’s innovative approach and artistic flair have made her a globally recognised figure in luxury interior design. Her commitment to creating masterpieces of luxury is evident in every project undertaken by the group. Headquartered in Dubai and with branches in Riyadh, Miami, and London, Antonovich Group provides bespoke design services across the UAE, US, Europe and Africa.

From the grandeur of presidential palaces to the exquisite residences of royal families, Antonovich Group leaves an indelible mark of luxury in every space they touch. Their meticulous attention to detail and innovative approach to design ensure that each project is tailored to reflect the unique tastes and preferences of their esteemed clientele. Whether it’s crafting bespoke interiors fit for royalty or transforming multilevel properties into architectural marvels, Antonovich Group’s unparalleled dedication to craftsmanship sets them apart as leaders in the realm of luxury interior design and architecture.

Katrina states, “At Antonovich Group, our mission is to transform visions into reality through unparalleled craftsmanship and innovative design. We believe in creating spaces that not only embody luxury but also enhance functionality and comfort. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in every project, as we strive to surpass our clients’ expectations and deliver masterpieces of timeless elegance.”