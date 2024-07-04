Al Rostamani Travels is delighted to announce a groundbreaking partnership with BluSmart, the UAE’s first 100 per cent electric full-stack premium limousine service to launch eco-friendly travel solutions in the region.

Driven by Al Rostamani Group’s values of Commitment, Care, and Vision, this unique collaboration sets a new standard for sustainable travel. BluSmart's chauffeur driven luxury service with Audi e-tron fleet delivers a premium experience while significantly reducing CO2 emissions, contributing to a cleaner environment.

This partnership will offer sustainable travel services, including airport transfers, city tours, and intracity travel, supporting the UAE's Green Mobility Strategy 2030 to decrease fossil fuel reliance and enhance energy security. BluSmart's premium fleet service will help Al Rostamani Travels achieve its environmental goals, showcasing its commitment and dedication to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions in the travel industry.

Bimal Jain, General Manager of Al Rostamani Travels, commented, "Being the first travel company in the UAE and the region to partner with BluSmart is a significant step towards our goal of providing sustainable travel solutions. We are excited to offer our clients an eco-friendly alternative that aligns with our commitment to environmental stewardship.

"As the benefits of electric vehicles become more widely recognized, this partnership sets a new benchmark for sustainable travel combined with premium services in the region," he added.

Sreejith Hrishikesh, VP – Business and Country Head - UAE, BluSmart added, "This partnership with Al Rostamani Travels is the first of many such travel collaborations in the region. We provide our riders convenient, reliable, and environmentally conscious transportation options, while also contributing to the UAE's vision of building smart, sustainable cities.”

Al Rostamani Travels and BluSmart are leading the charge in promoting green mobility, supporting the UAE's vision.