Anise Restaurant InterContinental Dubai Festival City

To celebrate the festival of lights, Anise Restaurant in InterContinental Dubai Festival City is offering a Diwali buffet on October 24 from 6:30pm. The price is Dh255 per person (Dh110 per child aged 6 -12. Kids below 6 dine with our compliments).

Expect a mouthwatering array of dishes including some of the classic dishes popular during the festive season. Don't miss the splendid selection of desserts to mark the festival.

For reservations: Visit dubaifestivalcityhotels.com or call 04 701 1111.

The Yellow Chilli by Sanjeev Kapoor

The Yellow Chilli by Sanjeev Kapoor welcomes the celebration of the triumph of light over darkness—and of really good food. Enjoy the all-time favourite classics Shaam savera, Lalla Mussa dal, veg kebab platter and many more vegetarian delights all cooked to perfection. For the sweet tooth you can’t miss the Rose milk rasmalai and Gulab- e- gulkhand.

Now also at Golden Mile 8 in Palm Jumeirah.

Open daily noon-midnight. Contact: theyellowchillime.com (800 75892).

Punjab Grill Dubai, Anantara Downtown Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Punjab Grill Dubai is celebrating Diwali with a specially curated regional a-la-carte menu by award winning Chef Sandeep Ail. Available until October 25 all day long. The colourful menu features traditional favorites including Makkai Saag, Missi Roti, Chicken Tikka Masala, and Raj Kachori Chaat; classic Indian Mithais fused with modern gastronomy and many more delightful dishes featuring a unique blend of tastes. Be sure to save space for the showstopping desserts to complete the delectable culinary experience for an unforgettable Diwali at Punjab Grill Dubai.

Reservations: +971 50 194 1107

Swissotel Al Ghurair

Image Credit: Supplied

Swissotel Al Ghurair is celebrating Diwali with a lavish desi-themed dinner on the evening of Oct 24, to bring in the festival of lights with beautiful decorations and competitions for guests. Liwan restaurant will be offering a delectable dinner buffet specially curated for the occasion.

Along with live cooking stations, the exquisitely crafted buffet menu features special festive dishes with distinctive flavours, appetizers, mains, and desserts. Highlights include Channa Chaat Salad, Mutton & Chicken Seekh Kebab, Tandoori Chicken carving station, Butter Chicken, and Dal Tadka served with fresh tandoori naans and rotis.

The special Diwali dinner is priced at Dh99 per adult and Dh49 for a child between 6 and 12 years, while children below 6 years dine for free.

For more information or bookings, call 04 293 3270, email dining.alghurair@swissotel.com, or visit swissotel-dubai-alghurair.com

Kinara by Vikas Khanna

Kinara by Vikas Khanna, the award-winning and Michelin star chef-led Indian restaurant, is serving a special Diwali menu from October 23 to 27. Located at JA Lake View Hotel in Jebel Ali Beach Dubai, off exit 13 on Sheikh Zayed road towards JA The Resort. On offer are delectable dishes cooked to perfection by the chefs who are known for serving up amazing delights.

For bookings contact 04 814 5604 or email: restaurant.reservation@jaresorts.com

IG: @kinaradxb

Cinammon Club at Park Hyatt Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrity Chef Vivek Singh will be cooking up some delicious dishes for Diwali at The Cinnamon Club. Expect an authentic festive feast, paired with a creative fusion of flavours – all prepared to delight the senses. The thali-style dinner menu is crafted to tempt those with a palette for vegetarian classics and also meat lovers.

While dining in festive-lit settings, guests can also take part in the ceremonial ‘diya’ lighting ritual, plus learn to mix an exciting variety of chaats at our interactive chaat counter.

Starting from Dh145 per person

Group bookings from 10 and above will enjoy 20% discount.

Contact: hyattrestaurants.com or Phone: 04 602 1839

Bombay Borough, DIFC

Savour a specially curated four-course set menu and brunch offer at Bombay Borough, designed for meat lovers and vegetarians. The venue provides a culinary experience, celebrating classic Indian dishes with a modern twist, with eight dishes across starters, small plates, big plates and desserts. Prices From Dh199 per person for the Diwali Feast. Until October 31.

Teetotaler package: Dh275 for the Diwali Brunch on 22nd and 23rd October

Call: 054 995 8296, reservations@bombayborough.ae

Carnival by Tresind, DIFC

Rejoice in the Diwali merriment with family and friends at Carnival by Tresind and taste festive treats. The venue’s group menu includes vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, comprising two starters, two main courses, daal makhani, side dishes, desserts like Ghewar, and selection of beverages.

Price: Starts from Dh299 [minimum ten guests required]

Call: 052 2424262,

carnival@passionfandb.com

Desilicious

Desilicious is known for its delicious range of authentic Indian sweets, especially Bengali sweets. Their popular offerings include hot mithais such as malpua, coin jalebi, angoori gulab jamun etc., and Bengali sweets such as kheer kadam, misti doi and sandesh. Originally known as Shree Gangour Sweets, it has been re-branded as Desilicious. The product range now includes namkeens, bhujias, mixtures, sweets, fresh juice concentrates, sherbets as well as pickles and papads.

Address: Shop No 2, Building No 65 - near Lamcy Plaza, Oud Metha, Dubai. For orders call 04 337 4105

Lido restaurant, Queen Elizabeth 2

Treat your loved ones to a special dinner buffet at Lido restaurant, aboard Queen Elizabeth 2 offering a wide selection of Indian dishes and sweet treats, a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, including curries, freshly-made Indian breads and traditional desserts.

Price: Dh149 per person, Dh249 per person including four selected house beverages. Children under 6 dine complimentary and children from 6 to 11 enjoy 50 per cent discount.

On October 24, 6:30 – 11:00 pm

Call: 600 500 400, reservations.qe2@accor.com

Aseelah Restaurant, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

What better way to celebrate the festival of lights than at Aseelah Restaurant. The lovely venue offers plenty of options to meet and greet your loved ones, and to host a Diwali brunch or dinner buffet. Among the attractions are unlimited festive food, festive sweets and selected soft drinks.

Price: Dh225

Diwali Brunch on October 22 from 12.30 – 4 PM and Diwali Dinner Buffet October 24 from 7.30 – 11 PM

Call: 04 205 7033

Bikanervala

A brand associated with traditional Indian sweets, snacks and Indian food, Bikanervala traces its beginnings to 1905, originating in Bikaner, in Rajasthan, India.

The recipes prepared in the kitchens are perfected and have been passed down over generations. The brand relishes the heritage of the festivities and serves authentic sweets including kaju katli, motichoor laddu, dry fruit sweets, khoya sweets, ghee sweets and Bengali sweets.

Festive celebrations are incomplete without the sweetness of mithai in them.

For orders, Call: +971 55 902 0165

Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the Palm, Dubai

Varq Image Credit: Supplied

Head down to Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, to taste authentic Indian delicacies. Enjoy the three-course menu, and dine in traditional celebratory settings that include Rangoli and Diya arrangements with soothing notes of regional music playing in the background. Price: Dh295 per person

Until October 24, timings: 12pm to 12am

Call: 04 275 4444, or email Varq.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com

Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel One Central

Tandoor Tina Image Credit: Supplied

Dine among the lights at Tandoor Tina, and celebrate festive time together while sharing loving moments over lunch or dinner. Relish specially crafted culinary delights. Diwali delights include vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu options where the food and flavour get a contemporary twist.

Price: Vegetarian: Dh150 per person, Non-vegetarian: Dh200 per person