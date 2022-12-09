I am a 45-year-old male and have been diagnosed as pre-diabetic. I have not taken medication but controlling my blood sugar levels through diet and exercise. Which grain is better for me? Rice of Wheat? Any tips to control my sugar levels?
A fasting blood sugar level from 100 to 125 mg/dL is considered pre-diabetes. Pre-diabetes is a condition in which your blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be classified as type 2-diabetes. Still, the chances are high. In pre-diabetes, the long-term damage of diabetes, especially to heart and circulatory system may already be starting.
Assessment of early symptoms and timely management is useful in clinical practice to prevent the advent into diabetes. Progression from pre-diabetes to type 2 diabetes is not certain. With healthy lifestyle changes, such as eating healthy foods, including physical activity in your daily routine and maintaining a healthy weight, you may be able to bring your blood sugar level back to normal.
According to Ayurveda, wheat is a better grain than rice for diabetic patients. Ayurveda explains the processing of grains for diabetic patients. Keep whole wheat or barley in Triphala Kashaya (decoction of 3 fruits) overnight and next day, it can be washed and dried or powdered and cooked.
You may take a teaspoon of Amla and turmeric mixed with water. There are a range of traditional Ayurvedic recipes; meet an Ayurvedic doctor in person to determine the dosha (Vata, Pitta, Kapha) type in your case.